Reducing administrative burden in the healthcare industry with AI and interoperability

Every day, tens of thousands of patients in seek care for treatment of new or existing conditions. Behind the scenes, a complex net of information about health records, benefits, coverage, eligibility, authorization and other aspects play a crucial role in the type of medical treatment patients will receive and how much they will have to spend on prescription drugs. This means large amounts of data being produced, stored, and exchanged every second, which is also subject of inefficiencies and gaps in its access between patients, providers, and payers given the inconsistencies in how healthcare data interoperability standards (link resides outside ibm.com) are implemented. In the US, these inefficiencies contribute to an increasing healthcare system waste (link resides outside ibm.com) and challenges delivering cost-effective quality care.

For over 20 years (link resides outside ibm.com), the discussion of how to address this challenge has permeated the industry without a clear resolution. Just in 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published a rule (link resides outside ibm.com) for healthcare systems whereby patients, providers, and payers must be able to easily exchange information. The rule laid out an interoperability journey that supports seamless data exchange between payers and providers alike — enabling future functionalities and technically incremental use cases. Since 2021, healthcare insurance companies also known as payers, that set service rates, collect payments, process claims, and pay healthcare provider claims, have the obligation to comply with the interoperability requirements set in 2020. These requirements enable the exchange of important data between healthcare payers and providers.

Establishing a clear interoperability framework is foundational to enabling administrative simplification (link resides outside ibm.com), one of the five provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). This provision intends to reduce paperwork and streamline business processes across the health care system, leveraging technology to save time and money. With 63% of physicians reporting signs of burnout (link resides outside ibm.com), and 47% of clinicians planning to leave their jobs in the next two to three years (link resides outside ibm.com), this provision could not be more timely and relevant as it is right now.

When combined with artificial intelligence (AI), an interoperable healthcare data platform has the potential to bring about one of the most transformational changes in history to US healthcare, moving from a system in which events are currently understood and measured in days, weeks, or months into a real-time inter-connected ecosystem.