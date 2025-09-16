Over 80% of today’s breaches involve stolen or misused credentials. Attackers no longer need to break down firewalls or deploy noisy malware to gain entry. They simply steal valid credentials and blend in as if they belong. This shift has quietly redefined the security perimeter.
Many organizations still overlook identity-based threats because traditional cybersecurity strategies weren’t built to detect attackers who seem legitimate. For years, this has fueled a mindset of breach fatalism—the belief that breaches are inevitable and defenders can respond only after the fact. But with identity-centric defenses, this fatalism is no longer acceptable. Prevention is not just possible; it’s essential.
Firewalls, antivirus and even behavior-based endpoint detection have their place. But none of these security measures are designed to flag a trusted employee account—or what appears to be one—performing subtle malicious actions.
Attackers use this blind spot through:
· Insider threats: Compromised employees or malicious insiders
· Lateral movement: Moving quietly across the network by using stolen credentials
· Shadow admins: Hidden or undocumented elevated privileges
· Overprivileged service accounts: Identities with far more access than needed
Because the activity resembles routine operations, these tools often fail to raise alarms until significant damage has already occurred, reinforcing breach fatalism. But the reality is different now: by focusing on identity, organizations can stop attackers much earlier in the chain.
To defend against credential-based attacks, security teams must first understand what’s lurking beneath the surface. Common identity exposures include:
· Stale accounts: Forgotten accounts retaining access to critical systems
· Shadow admins: Users with elevated privileges not formally recognized
· Kerberoastable accounts: Service accounts vulnerable to hash extraction
· Excessive trust relationships: Unnecessary domain or forest-level access paths that enable lateral spread
· Cached credentials: Leftover privileged access stored on endpoints
Often, these identity blind spots quietly expand an attacker’s reach without detection. Addressing them is the key to moving beyond fatalism into proactive defense.
To address these challenges, organizations must adopt a proactive, identity-centric strategy that combines visibility, AI and automation. Key strategies include:
· Continuous identity inventory and risk scoring: Security teams need real-time visibility into every account, privilege and trust relationship across hybrid environments. AI-powered scoring helps classify identities and highlight those identities with the highest risk, so teams know where to focus first.
· Attack path mapping: Lateral movement often turns one compromised account into a full-scale breach. Mapping attack paths reveals how weak identities can be leveraged to reach critical assets. With AI-driven graph analytics, organizations can simulate millions of what-if scenarios to uncover hidden risks.
· Deception-based detection: Traditional alerts often lack accuracy. By deploying deceptive credentials and decoy systems, organizations can detect malicious intent with high confidence. AI further strengthens this by optimizing where and how deception is deployed for maximum impact.
· Automated clean-up: Discovering risky identities isn’t enough; action must follow quickly. Automated remediation helps ensure that stale or over-privileged accounts are contained before attackers can use them. AI can recommend or execute remediation strategies based on context, balancing security with business needs.
· AI-enhanced identity defense: Beyond these pillars, AI enables continuous learning. It builds behavioral baselines for each identity, prioritizes the most critical exposures, predicts likely attacker targets, and adapts access policies in real time. This turns identity defense into a living, evolving system.
With an identity-centric strategy, security operations center (SOC) teams can focus on proactive risk reduction. This strategy empowers teams to:
· Prioritize incidents based on the potential blast radius of compromised identities.
· Detect true positives by using interaction with deception artifacts.
· Shorten attacker dwell time by quickly spotting credential misuse.
· Provide IT and IAM teams with clear remediation guidance that aligns security and operations.
This approach dismantles the old notion of breach fatalism. Instead of waiting for attackers to succeed, SOC teams can detect, prevent and respond at the earliest stages of compromise.
As hybrid work and complex infrastructures reshape enterprises, identity has emerged as the true perimeter. Unfortunately, it also remains one of the least protected aspects of security.
The era of breach fatalism is over. The path to modern identity threat defense requires organizations to:
· Eliminate blind spots by unifying identity data across on-premises and cloud environments.
· Leverage AI-powered risk assessments to dynamically evaluate identity weaknesses and privilege misuse.
· Implement actionable remediation that bridges the gap between detection and IT operations.
Attackers have already adapted, and they’re using identities to walk through the front door. Security leaders who continue to rely only on firewalls and endpoint defenses are fighting yesterday’s battles. The organizations that succeed are those that embrace prevention, reject breach fatalism and treat identity as the foundation of modern cybersecurity.
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence index.
Learn how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI in cybersecurity.
Explore this IDC report to learn about key features to look for in a cyber-recovery solution and how IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery can supplement your existing investments.
Discover new insights for selecting the Managed Detection and Response Vendor that best aligns to your organization’s goals
Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the X-Force cloud threat landscape report.
Use IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.
Protect your mobile environment with IBM MaaS360’s comprehensive mobile threat defense solutions.
Gain comprehensive threat management solutions, expertly protecting your business from cyberattacks.