To address these challenges, organizations must adopt a proactive, identity-centric strategy that combines visibility, AI and automation. Key strategies include:

· Continuous identity inventory and risk scoring: Security teams need real-time visibility into every account, privilege and trust relationship across hybrid environments. AI-powered scoring helps classify identities and highlight those identities with the highest risk, so teams know where to focus first.

· Attack path mapping: Lateral movement often turns one compromised account into a full-scale breach. Mapping attack paths reveals how weak identities can be leveraged to reach critical assets. With AI-driven graph analytics, organizations can simulate millions of what-if scenarios to uncover hidden risks.

· Deception-based detection: Traditional alerts often lack accuracy. By deploying deceptive credentials and decoy systems, organizations can detect malicious intent with high confidence. AI further strengthens this by optimizing where and how deception is deployed for maximum impact.

· Automated clean-up: Discovering risky identities isn’t enough; action must follow quickly. Automated remediation helps ensure that stale or over-privileged accounts are contained before attackers can use them. AI can recommend or execute remediation strategies based on context, balancing security with business needs.

· AI-enhanced identity defense: Beyond these pillars, AI enables continuous learning. It builds behavioral baselines for each identity, prioritizes the most critical exposures, predicts likely attacker targets, and adapts access policies in real time. This turns identity defense into a living, evolving system.