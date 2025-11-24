We believe in a quantitative approach to measuring transformation: A tangible, end-stage-oriented rubric that helps organizations realize their true value.

Previous installments of this series explored three factors that members of IBM Consulting® consider critical to a digital transformation’s successes. In our first blog, we explained how successful businesses put change management at the center of transformation strategy. In our second, we addressed tactics that help build an agile culture. And in our third, we explained how technology facilitates iterative skills management for the future of work.

Mindset. Strategy. Skill. And now, metrics. In this article, we address how an organization can effectively align a transformation to its business case and track success over time. We also explore how to build value creation into its model over the long term.