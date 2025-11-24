We believe in a quantitative approach to measuring transformation: A tangible, end-stage-oriented rubric that helps organizations realize their true value.
Previous installments of this series explored three factors that members of IBM Consulting® consider critical to a digital transformation’s successes. In our first blog, we explained how successful businesses put change management at the center of transformation strategy. In our second, we addressed tactics that help build an agile culture. And in our third, we explained how technology facilitates iterative skills management for the future of work.
Mindset. Strategy. Skill. And now, metrics. In this article, we address how an organization can effectively align a transformation to its business case and track success over time. We also explore how to build value creation into its model over the long term.
Over the last two years, several grim studies regarding AI’s impact on the enterprise have emerged. Few organizations were seeing tangible productivity gains from AI transformations, the studies claimed.
But we believe this challenge points to a larger, if more nuanced problem: As more businesses embrace this technology, they’re having difficulty grounding what success means in a numerical perspective. Many organizations lack reliable data or the capability to effectively track ROI. They struggle to find tangible metrics to track other common issues like poor change management strategy or a lack of leadership alignment.
In short, everyone is experimenting. Many have experienced “death by pilots,” faltering after a single initiative or pouring resources into a limited myopic vision. But that’s often because business leaders haven’t done the strategic, upfront, foundational work necessary to succeed.
To pull off a transformation that creates true value, businesses need to know definitively what their transformational end state is. And they need to know how to measure and recognize the data points that can get them there.
A focus on measurement aligns leadership around a North Star vision and the value created, which then cascades beyond the leadership team to the entire workforce. This approach facilitates clear communication and brings a sense of a transformation’s goals down from the top. It also helps with the actual delivery of transformation goals, allowing organizations to track performance metrics and pivot in real-time when needed.
Intelligent measurement makes a transformation more tangible and exciting, for employees on the ground. People transformations can be daunting for an organization. With qualitative metrics employees can understand and relate to, it’s far easier to get people on board.
Before implementing a transformation with digital tools, an organization should have a strong sense of their current state. They should also know how they plan to track value immediately after a project’s launch. We recommend having specific conversations about dashboarding and tracking early. Will dashboards be built into an existing ERP or composed from scratch?
If you’re going to measure the effectiveness of transformation, you’ll also need to understand how long it takes people to do a specific process. What is the number of steps that they need to go through to do that process? How many people need to interact with a workflow on an average day? Once you’ve clearly defined those metrics, you can measure them against a new way of working with new tools.
Data readiness is also critical during the planning stage. Before implementation, an organization ideally lacks major siloes and possesses a centralized information system with centralized processes. This requirement represents a vital step that too many fail to consider. Without data accuracy and appropriate integrations, any eventual product will lack the intuitive experience users need.
But most importantly, businesses need to set an enterprise-wide vision and set of qualitative metrics that the full organization and entire leadership will rally around. Define clear categories of value and find concrete targets.
Assuming these qualitative metrics and value pools have been developed and dashboarding was handled during the planning stage, an organization starts qualitative measurement on day one.
During implementation, we strive for agile measurement across multiple value streams. This process might include tracking employee adoption and user satisfaction, along with enterprise-level metrics such as efficiency, productivity and capacity created.
In addition, by tracking how job roles are evolving, an organization gains a sense of how many humans are working on administrative tasks against value-driven activities. Ultimately, the goal here is to actively track the performance of a new frontier of human-agent teams.
We’ve found that without a strong governance model, invisible issues arise. Identifying key people responsible for a transformation—and its measurement—within an organization helps develop a cadence of reflection crucial to long-term success.
We recommend identifying champions early in implementation. These leaders represent a critical link between the employee perspective and leadership-level view. Ideally, one senior person owns a value stream, possessing sole accountability and given agency to make quick decisions. Without these workflow owners, it can be difficult to keep a transformation moving rapidly or iterate in real-time.
We also believe deeply in the value of orchestration through a dedicated office. Similar to a project program management office, these dedicated teams drive governance and measure progress. More robust than the PMOs of the past, these individuals keep teams accountable to the end-value objectives.
Value is a complex term that incorporates more than just ROI. We start by looking toward technical points of value to understand how well AI tools are running—metrics like error rates and uptime.
Then, we focus on the broader business perspective, measuring data points like revenue growth and operational cost reduction. Finally, we encourage enterprises to measure how employee bases change during a transformation: Is there less attrition after a transformation? Does the NPS score change?
But also, we’re interested in thinking of a more holistic type of value. We want to measure what impact our businesses are having on our community and on society. We should be aiming for the highest level of value in terms of these transformations. The most successful transformations embed this technology in ways that don’t just improve employees and businesses, but prioritize the wellbeing of communities overall.
