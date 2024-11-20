Protecting your digital assets from non-human identity attacks

4 min read
Untethered data accessibility and workflow automation are now foundational elements of most digital infrastructures. With the right applications and protocols in place, businesses no longer need to feel restricted by their lack of manpower or technical capabilities — machines are now filling those gaps.
The use of non-human identities (NHIs) to power business-critical applications — especially those used in cloud computing environments or when facilitating service-to-service connections — has opened the doors for seamless operational efficiency. Unfortunately, these doors aren’t the only ones that NHIs have opened up.
Heavy reliance on using NHIs to support business growth agendas has led to a surge in security issues in recent years, with malicious sources targeting machine identities to carry out cyberattacks. Understanding the inherent risks of using NHIs and knowing how to better secure them is key to avoiding becoming a victim.
Non-human identities (NHIs) are the credentials assigned to different digital entities in a network. They identify various applications or services, including API connections, OAuth tokens, cloud-enabled devices and third-party integrations.
When enabling certain automated elements across your infrastructure, digital entities must have certain access permissions assigned to them — no different than a human operator.
However, in most cases, an NHI will need to have higher levels of privileged access than most employees since they are often connected to databases, service accounts and other machines. Unfortunately, while this level of access is what drives the operability of NHIs, it’s also what makes them a prime target for cyber criminals.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
NHIs are now commonly used by businesses of all sizes and are authorized to execute a variety of tasks. Some of the most common use cases of NHIs include:
Automated backup services: Businesses often run automated background processes responsible for backing up critical data. NHIs will allow uninterrupted ingress and egress of information as it flows between connected networks and digital storage solutions.
Website plugins: Many website plugins rely on API keys to provide access to a content management system (CMS) to automatically sync information from two hosted sources. This allows the plugin to modify certain coding areas and install and download new updates on the business’s behalf.
Servers SSL/TLS certificates: NHIs are also used when verifying source connections to a web server. These are used to encrypt secure data between servers and browsers when sharing and accessing information on various websites.
NHIs have become increasingly targeted by cyber criminals due to both their privileged system access and businesses’ tendency to forget about the access levels granted to them. This lack of visibility and strict management and control of NHIs lead to several vulnerabilities in security.
Some of the common ways cyber criminals are using NHIs for their attacks include:
It’s important to recognize the potential vulnerabilities that non-human identities can introduce, especially as businesses scale their infrastructure. Below are some of the strategies that can be put in place to help mitigate NHI attack risks:
As organizations look for new ways to automate their processes and streamline operational functions, it’s important to consider the potential risks that unmonitored NHIs can present.
Paying attention to privilege assignments and maintaining ongoing visibility of all NHI authorizations is critical to reducing digital attack surfaces while building a more resilient company infrastructure.