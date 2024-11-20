Protecting your digital assets from non-human identity attacks

Untethered data accessibility and workflow automation are now foundational elements of most digital infrastructures. With the right applications and protocols in place, businesses no longer need to feel restricted by their lack of manpower or technical capabilities — machines are now filling those gaps.

The use of non-human identities (NHIs) to power business-critical applications — especially those used in cloud computing environments or when facilitating service-to-service connections — has opened the doors for seamless operational efficiency. Unfortunately, these doors aren’t the only ones that NHIs have opened up.

Heavy reliance on using NHIs to support business growth agendas has led to a surge in security issues in recent years, with malicious sources targeting machine identities to carry out cyberattacks. Understanding the inherent risks of using NHIs and knowing how to better secure them is key to avoiding becoming a victim.