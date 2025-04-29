MF: You said there were two sides to the equation. What’s the downside?

MK: Well, for example, one of the downsides is that when you index all the corporate data, and you don't know what you have in there, and you don't catch it, you don't filter it on the output, suddenly a huge amount of data that should not be exposed will be exposed.

Now, with generative AI, imagine that you have a trained AI on all your corporate data, some of which even the humans don't know about. Suddenly there is access to, say, some forgotten spreadsheet with salaries that a search engine and gen AI indexer inside the enterprise was able to find. Maybe people see how much their colleagues make, or they suddenly have access to sensitive HR files, things like that.

But another even more important downside is in cybersecurity. The vulnerability of data. Because sure, we are now getting very, very sophisticated defense tools, but we are getting super sophisticated attacks as well. What is happening with cyberattacks and cybersecurity, defense, deterrence and all that is so different than it was just 5 or 10 years ago. Most people are not even aware how aggressive and fast an attack on a computer is.

A good example would be if you took a traditional, old-fashioned operating system, let's say Windows 7, and installed it on a raw internet connection. You can count in seconds when that open, exposed computer, sitting on some internet line, is going to be detected, hacked into, turned into a bot and included into some Distributed Denial of Service machine. All of that is going to happen in a few minutes, no matter where you are.

How do we defend ourselves when traditional security rules and roles that applied just 5 or 10 years ago are now completely rewritten and redefined? The cyberwarfare happening out there is vicious; enterprises can no longer truly protect themselves within their own walls.



MF: Is there a solution? What should organizations be doing with their data?

MK: Maybe not a solution, but a suggestion. Protecting a private data center or private cloud is much harder than trusting the cybersecurity defense of a public cloud provider. If you want to be safe, you better run in a public cloud, because they have the big cloud providers as opposed to what you can buy, build and then protect in your own environment. Public cloud is now the default, primarily because of cybersecurity but other reasons still apply. It is more cost-effective. It allows you to build highly spiky types of systems. It gives you all that elasticity. It makes it amazingly easy to merge or acquire another company. Still, cybersecurity is the number one reason. Being protected in a cloud is much, much better than being protected on prem.