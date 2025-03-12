No organization is an isolated entity. It is part of an extended enterprise of suppliers,

vendors, service providers and other third parties. This complex web of relationships drives efficiency and innovation, but it also introduces significant risk and resilience challenges. Ensuring the reliability, integrity, compliance and resilience of third-party relationships is no longer a best practice, it is a business imperative.

Third-party risk management (TPRM) extends beyond traditional procurement and vendor assessments. It encompasses a holistic approach that integrates governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) across the entire lifecycle of third-party relationships, spanning onboarding, ongoing monitoring and offboarding.

In this context, this means organizations must:

Centralize third-party risk data to gain visibility into the entire ecosystem.

third-party risk data to gain visibility into the entire ecosystem. Conduct comprehensive and ongoing due diligence and risk assessments.

comprehensive and ongoing due diligence and risk assessments. Monitor ongoing third-party performance and compliance.

ongoing third-party performance and compliance. Manage vendor risks in alignment with regulatory requirements.

vendor risks in alignment with regulatory requirements. Establish workflows for onboarding, contract negotiation and issue remediation.

Fragmented, siloed approaches to TPRM lead to operational gaps, which might expose organizations to compliance failures, reputational damage and financial loss. To address these challenges, a mature TPRM strategy uses a structured, technology-enabled framework that integrates risk intelligence and regulatory insights into decision-making.