No organization is an isolated entity. It is part of an extended enterprise of suppliers,
vendors, service providers and other third parties. This complex web of relationships drives efficiency and innovation, but it also introduces significant risk and resilience challenges. Ensuring the reliability, integrity, compliance and resilience of third-party relationships is no longer a best practice, it is a business imperative.

Third-party risk management (TPRM) extends beyond traditional procurement and vendor assessments. It encompasses a holistic approach that integrates governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) across the entire lifecycle of third-party relationships, spanning onboarding, ongoing monitoring and offboarding.

In this context, this means organizations must:

  • Centralize third-party risk data to gain visibility into the entire ecosystem.
  • Conduct comprehensive and ongoing due diligence and risk assessments.
  • Monitor ongoing third-party performance and compliance.
  • Manage vendor risks in alignment with regulatory requirements.
  • Establish workflows for onboarding, contract negotiation and issue remediation.

Fragmented, siloed approaches to TPRM lead to operational gaps, which might expose organizations to compliance failures, reputational damage and financial loss. To address these challenges, a mature TPRM strategy uses a structured, technology-enabled framework that integrates risk intelligence and regulatory insights into decision-making.

Beyond risk: The need for third-party governance

While many organizations focus solely on third-party risk management, a broader third-party GRC strategy offers a more comprehensive governance approach. Governance begins with the reliable achievement of objectives in each relationship. Risk management then addresses the uncertainty that might impact those objectives, ensuring that potential risks are identified and managed effectively. Finally, compliance ensures the integrity of transactions and behavior within each relationship, reinforcing trust and accountability throughout the process.

By integrating governance, risk management and compliance into a unified framework, a third-party GRC strategy helps organizations assess risk and align third-party performance with strategic objectives. This alignment is achieved through key elements that form the foundation of an effective third-party GRC strategy, including:

  1. Integrated governance model: Establishing policies and accountability structures to oversee third-party relationships.
  2. Risk-based due diligence: Applying a proportional risk approach, where high-risk third parties undergo deeper scrutiny.
  3. Continuous monitoring: Moving beyond one-time assessments to dynamic, real-time monitoring of vendor performance and regulatory compliance.
  4. Compliance alignment: Mapping third-party obligations to internal policies, risk controls and regulatory requirements.
  5. Incident and issue management: Ensuring a structured process to identify, investigate and remediate third-party risks.
The role of technology in TPRM

With growing regulatory scrutiny—such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D)—organizations must embrace technology-driven solutions to streamline third-party governance. Key advancements such as AI-powered platforms, workflow automation and real-time risk intelligence are transforming how organizations manage third-party risks.

AI-powered platforms are revolutionizing the way companies conduct due diligence by enabling automated risk assessment and intelligent processing of vendor questionnaires. These systems can quickly identify potential compliance gaps and flag high-risk relationships based on historical trends, external intelligence and real-time data.

Advanced workflow automation is transforming vendor selection, onboarding and contract negotiation by integrating predefined risk assessment criteria and regulatory requirements into a seamless digital process. Automated workflows ensure that vendor issues are swiftly escalated, risk mitigation steps are documented and all stakeholders remain informed throughout the lifecycle of third-party relationships. This approach leads to improved operational efficiency, reduced cycle times and greater consistency in risk management.

Real-time third-party risk intelligence makes proactive supplier and vendor monitoring possible. Organizations can use external data providers to receive continuous updates on third-party financial health, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, geopolitical risks and reputational concerns. By integrating these insights into their risk management platforms, organizations can make informed decisions based on comprehensive risk scoring and predictive analytics, rather than relying solely on periodic assessments.

Technology is shifting TPRM from a reactive, compliance-focused exercise to a proactive, intelligence-driven discipline. Organizations that embrace AI, automation and real-time analytics will gain a strategic advantage in mitigating third-party risks while ensuring operational resilience and regulatory alignment.

Preparing for the future of third-party risk

As organizations expand their reliance on third-party networks, the risks will only grow in complexity. Success in TPRM requires a federated approach that balances central oversight with decentralized risk ownership. As third-party risks grow more complex, organizations that aim to thrive must:

  • Break down silos and foster cross-functional collaboration in third-party governance.
  • Invest in scalable technology solutions that integrate AI, automation and real-time risk intelligence.
  • Align third-party management with enterprise resilience and regulatory strategies.

The future of TPRM lies in a data-driven, AI-enabled and risk-intelligent approach. Organizations that embrace this transformation will not only mitigate third-party risks but also enhance operational resilience and competitive advantage in an evolving digital economy.

