Some organizations today find themselves in the undesirable position of fortune spenders. They are trapped in a reactive cycle, pouring investments and resources into addressing immediate cloud platform challenges instead of building for the future. Weighed down with cloud bills that consistently exceed forecasts, sprawling microservices and mounting technical debt, these businesses are stuck managing complexity rather than driving innovation. It’s a familiar story, but one that doesn’t have to continue.

Fortune spenders often focus on achieving short-term wins. But this approach fails to address the technical debt, fragmented systems and inefficient processes that ultimately slow innovation and hinder long-term success.

For example, I recently worked with a client buried under the weight of disjointed cloud environments: multiple platforms, no centralized governance and ballooning costs, and a team stretched too thin to manage it all. Their approach was largely reactive: downtime during transformation was costing them revenue, and without the funding for a full overhaul, they were forced to patch problems rather than solve them.

This same mindset extends to compliance, where paying fines might seem like an easy solution but comes with hidden costs: eroded customer trust, reputational damage and escalating penalties. Cybersecurity follows a similar pattern, with fortune spenders reacting to attacks instead of proactively investing to secure their platforms. While cost-saving initiatives are vital, businesses cannot rely on cuts alone to drive innovation.

The solution lies in a different mindset: a shift from being fortune spenders to becoming fortune tellers. Fortune tellers anticipate challenges, prioritize innovation and align their platforms with the demands of tomorrow. They focus on scalable solutions, automation and strategic investments that position their organizations for sustainable growth.