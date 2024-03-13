Most financial malware comprises one main Android Package (APK) file. This is not the case for PixPirate, which is built of two components: a downloader APK and the droppee APK. The use of a downloader app as part of a financial attack is not new; however, unlike most financial malware today that uses a downloader as a service, both the droppee and the downloader for PixPirate were created by the same actor.

In addition, the PixPirate downloader role in the infection flow of the malware is different from other financial malware. Usually, the downloader is used to download and install the dropped, and from this point on, the droppee is the main actor conducting all fraudulent operations and the downloader is irrelevant. In the case of PixPirate, the downloader is responsible not only for downloading and installing the droppee but also for running and executing it. The downloader plays an active part in the malicious activities of the droppee as they communicate with each other and send commands to execute.

Usually, victims get infected with PixPirate by downloading the PixPirate downloader from a malicious link sent to them through WhatsApp or an SMS phishing (smishing) message. This message convinces the victim to download the downloader, which impersonates a legitimate authentication app associated with the bank. Once the victim launches the downloader, it asks the victim to install an updated version of itself, which is, in fact, the actual PixPirate malware (the droppee). After the victim approves this update, the downloader either installs the droppee embedded in its APK or downloads it directly from the PixPirate command and control (C2) server. If the droppee is embedded in the downloader’s APK file, it is encrypted and encoded in the downloader “/assets/” folder, masquerading as a jpeg file to lower suspicion.

Next, the downloader sends a command to the PixPirate droppee to activate and execute it. On the first run, the droppee prompts the victim to allow its accessibility service to run. In the next stage, PixPirate abuses the accessibility service to grant itself all the necessary permissions it needs to run and successfully perform financial fraud.

After the malware gets all the necessary permissions it needs to run, it collects some information and data regarding the infected device to decide if this is a legitimate device and a good candidate for fraud (anti-VM/anti-emulator, which bank apps are installed on the device and so on) and then sends all this data to the PixPirate C2.