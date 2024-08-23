How Paris Olympic authorities battled cyberattacks, and won gold

Sifting through available facts in the aftermath, the reality of the threats is becoming clearer.

French authorities announced that more than 140 cyberattacks struck the games, but did not disrupt events. ANSSI detected 119 “low-impact” “security events” and 22 incidents where malicious actors successfully gained access to information systems between July 26 and August 11, 2024. Many of these caused system downtime, often through denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

Other attempted cyberattacks were aimed at Paris, but not directly at the Olympic venue infrastructure. For example, the Grand Palais and some 40 other museums in France were targeted by a ransomware attack in early August, which was thwarted due to rapid response.