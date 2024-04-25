NIST’s role in the global tech race against AI

AI’s notable entry into the business world and our personal lives has been met with great positivity regarding its potential application. Now, more and more organizations are adopting technology to inject new levels of efficiency and automation into their operations.

However, a much darker side of this new disruptive technology has continued to escalate in severity over the years. AI technology has become a core component of many modern cybersecurity threats, allowing for highly adaptable and effective methods for orchestrating attacks.

The introduction of newer technologies like AI into cyber criminals’ arsenal has led to statistics projecting that cyberattack damages will be expected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Much of this growing trend can be attributed to the sheer scale of AI-driven attacks now taking place.

Unlike traditional attack methods that heavily relied on human intervention when planning and executing various attack vectors, AI technology has allowed cyber criminals to operate on a much more autonomous and anonymous scale. This includes deploying automated vulnerability discovery software that leads to quicker development of zero-day exploits and successful malware injections.

Deepfake threats are another product of AI technology that can have significant political and economic consequences. Manipulated audio and video recordings that are becoming more believable every day can lead to several security issues and can even play a role in steering political elections or compromising critical infrastructure.

These growing concerns have given governments a higher priority in prioritizing new initiatives focused on placing more control over how AI technology is used and regulated.