New report shows ongoing gender pay gap in cybersecurity

The study also showed a gap between the number of men and the number of women who work in cybersecurity. Based on the results, ISC2 found that only 20% to 25% of people working in the cybersecurity field are women. Because the percentage of women under 30 years of age in cybersecurity was 26% compared to 16% among women between 39 and 44, the report created optimism that more younger women are choosing cybersecurity as a career.

Interestingly, teams with women on them seemed to have a higher proportion of women than of men, illustrating that women likely seek out teams and companies that have other women working in cybersecurity. Women reported a higher number of women team members (30%) compared to men (22%).

However, 11% of security teams were found to have no women at all, with only 4% saying that it was an equal split between men and women. The industries with the highest number of no-women security teams included IT services (19%), financial services (13%) and government (11%). Mid-sized organizations with 100 to 999 employees were most likely to have security teams with no women.

However, the report also found several areas of concern regarding women’s experiences working in the cybersecurity field: