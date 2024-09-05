New report shows ongoing gender pay gap in cybersecurity

3 min read
The gender gap in cybersecurity isn’t a new issue. The lack of women in cybersecurity and IT has been making headlines for years — even decades. While progress has been made, there is still significant work to do, especially regarding salary.
The recent ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study highlighted numerous cybersecurity issues regarding women in the field. In fact, only 17% of the 14,865 respondents to the survey were women.
One of the most concerning disparities revealed by the study is a persistent pay gap. The study found that U.S. male cybersecurity professionals are paid higher on average than females of the same level. The results show an average salary of USD 148,035 for men and USD 141,066 for women. A pay gap also exists globally, with the average global salary for women being USD 109,609 and for men USD 115,003.
ISC2 also found a gender pay disparity among people of color in the U.S. The study found that men of color earned an average of USD 143,610, and women of color earned USD 135,630. However, the study wasn’t able to compare salaries for people of color on a global basis.
The study also showed a gap between the number of men and the number of women who work in cybersecurity. Based on the results, ISC2 found that only 20% to 25% of people working in the cybersecurity field are women. Because the percentage of women under 30 years of age in cybersecurity was 26% compared to 16% among women between 39 and 44, the report created optimism that more younger women are choosing cybersecurity as a career.
Interestingly, teams with women on them seemed to have a higher proportion of women than of men, illustrating that women likely seek out teams and companies that have other women working in cybersecurity. Women reported a higher number of women team members (30%) compared to men (22%).
However, 11% of security teams were found to have no women at all, with only 4% saying that it was an equal split between men and women. The industries with the highest number of no-women security teams included IT services (19%), financial services (13%) and government (11%). Mid-sized organizations with 100 to 999 employees were most likely to have security teams with no women.
However, the report also found several areas of concern regarding women’s experiences working in the cybersecurity field:
The gaps in cybersecurity — both pay and gender — won’t be resolved without a focused effort by industry and companies. Many companies are seeing results by adopting specific DEI hiring initiatives, such as skills-based hiring, and using job descriptions that refer to DEI programs/goals.
The ISC2 report found that businesses using skills-based hiring have an average of 25.5% women in their workforces compared with 22.2% for businesses using other methods. By including DEI program goals in job descriptions, companies can also increase the number of women on their security teams, with 26.6% for those using these types of job descriptions vs. 22.3% for women at those that do not.
Without women on cybersecurity teams, security teams lack the wide range of experience and perspectives needed to reduce security risks. Organizations can improve their security by focusing on increasing the number of women on their team, which also means eliminating the pay gap.
“Broader than cybersecurity, there’s a body of research that says the more perspectives you bring to the table, the better off you will be at problem-solving,” Clar Rosso, CEO of ISC2, told Dark Reading. “In cybersecurity, which is a very complex, growing threat landscape, the more perspectives that we bring to the table to solve problems, the more likely we will be able to impact our cyber defense.”