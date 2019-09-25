When neurodiversity works

Ingrid Weiss had a creative and fulfilling childhood. She fostered her creativity and intellect through activities like dance and art. She excelled at academics, eventually graduating from college with honors.

But when she sought to fulfill her next mission—a meaningful career—she struggled.

Weiss was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when she was a child.

“One day I was taken into special ed,” she said, “and given a book about, what is this autism thing? And what does it mean?”

Though autism had never stood in the way of her goals, finding gainful employment seemed an uphill battle. Because verbal and non-verbal communication can pose a challenge to individuals on the ASD spectrum, job interviews—an already high-stakes situation—can be difficult.

“I spent over half a year just saying, ‘Oh, yeah. Another failed interview. What a surprise,’” Weiss said.

In the United States, 1 in 59 children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of young adults with autism remain underemployed, according to Autism Speaks. And nearly half of 25-year- olds with autism have never held a paying job.

That means that talented, intelligent individuals like Weiss struggle to find the right fit for fulfilling employment, or any employment at all.

“Neurodiversity is really a unique approach to thought,” said Pam Weiss. “Our daughter Ingrid has a different thought process than a neurotypical person might have. Sometimes that neurodiversity is a gift and it allows some creative problem solving. It can also be a challenge because there is some need to have a lot of consistency in things like schedule, a lot of sensitivities to the environment.”

In support of individuals like Weiss, IBM launched the IBM Ignite Autism Spectrum Disorder program in 2017. The program’s goal is to help transform spectrum talent by employing them locally and delivering their unparalleled talent directly to IBM clients.