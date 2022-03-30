NatWest Group engages IBM to move content management to hybrid cloud

The MVP was four weeks long and it centered around ‘structured co-creation.’ This meant that every day the NatWest ECM team joined the Client Engineering team for two hours and completed user stories by deploying and configuring IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation software. The structured co-creation approach helped the ECM team get value out of every session, while the two-hour sessions allowed the team to fit the MVP around their day jobs. Plus, the co-creation sessions were augmented with education on containers, Kubernetes and OpenShift, as well as a talk from the IBM Business Automation development team to reinforce what was being learned.

“The MVP was well organized, with a good balance of education sessions and more practical sessions where we got to drive. The IBM team created a good learning environment.” — Sritanaya, ECM Team NatWest

The user stories for the MVP focused first on building the ECM team’s skills with OpenShift, then moved on to build a powerful CI/CD pipeline to deploy new FileNet environments and then administer these to support project requirements. This showed how self-service could be achieved for adding new components like Document Classes, transforming the team’s delivery model for the better.

A significant user story was the exploration of the autoscaling functionality in the IBM Cloud Pak. The NatWest team experienced first-hand how this feature could dynamically scale FileNet in response to workload peaks. The group also explored how to make sure the environments were fully secured using Transport Layer Security (TLS) and saw how certificate management could be managed in automated fashion, saving time from manual tasks:

“The ability to scale FileNet dynamically in the Cloud Pak is very useful, more cost-effective and greener, as we no longer have to run large footprint infrastructure to cater for demand” — Darren, Content Management Lead at NatWest

In weekly playbacks to stakeholders, the ECM team presented what it had learned, with the support of the IBM team. It was a powerful and enjoyable way to review progress, and it helped to solidify the learning.

“The playback and retrospective meetings were great ideas. Driving playbacks by us truly helped us to understand and learn the required material ” — Lukasz, Software Engineer at NatWest

During the MVP, the NatWest ECM team rapidly built their skills and knowledge, going from being new to containers, OpenShift and the IBM Cloud Pak, to being confident and having an advanced understanding of the capabilities available. As a result, the team are now evangelising about their future plans to other teams within NatWest and also advising on their platform requirements to the OpenShift team in the bank.