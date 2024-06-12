Self-replicating Morris II worm targets AI email assistants

The proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) email assistants such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s Smart Compose has revolutionized communication workflows. Unfortunately, it has also introduced novel attack vectors for cyber criminals.

Leveraging recent advancements in AI and natural language processing, malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in gen AI systems to orchestrate sophisticated cyberattacks with far-reaching consequences. Recent studies have uncovered the insidious capabilities of self-replicating malware, exemplified by the “Morris II” strain created by researchers.