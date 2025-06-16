To make these relationships clear to the readers of our business performance story, we cannot just dump our data into one system and hope for the best. We must develop allocation rules that map these indirect elements of our KPIs to the different characteristics of the business. While rules for external reporting requirements need to conform to predefined regulatory standards and accounting principles, supplying these rules for internal managerial processes is more of an art than a science. We need to make sure that the relationships we model truly reflect what drives the performance of the business in one direction or the other based on the business’s own goals. Sometimes getting them right can take some experimenting with different allocation techniques. Allocations such as cost center owner, sales manager, plant controller and more, have an impact on the final performance of a responsibility center. These groups will naturally want to understand how the rules are being applied and how the results affect the measurement of their performance as individual employees. For these reasons, a truly robust allocation process should have access to various allocation drivers, the ability to rapidly iterate through different rules to test different approaches and transparency to users about how the logic works. This approach helps ensure that we end up with a well-written story that is easily interpretable to our internal stakeholders.