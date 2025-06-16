Introducing our CFIN+ blog series where TruQua experts cover topics relating to the future of finance transformation and best practices for driving value by using the next generation of SAP finance solutions.
The value of deploying SAP Central Finance cannot be understated—it allows organizations to reap the benefits of innovation provided in the SAP S/4HANA platform. This includes unifying diverse financial systems into a single source of truth for accounting through the Universal Journal in accelerated time frames due to real-time replication and automatically enforced data quality checks. However, the implementation alone is only part of the mission; although Central Finance projects are generally less resource intensive than a full S/4HANA implementation, it is still an investment. As with any investment, we still need to be able to measure the added value to justify it to our stakeholders. Doing so means ensuring we have all the information readily available to support any legal or regulatory requirements in a timely fashion. This approach efficiently captures the insights about a business’s performance that add value and drive more effective decisions on how to meet management’s strategic objectives.
To capture value from the unification of transactional processes that Central Finance provides, the business needs to have a seamless analytic strategy that makes it easy to monitor and act on changes in key performance indicators, or KPIs. These indicators aren’t necessarily all financial in nature; in fact, there are different “flavors” of KPIs that are critical to account for in today’s business climate:
A good performance management and analysis strategy must seamlessly integrate financial and operational KPIs to effectively model these driving forces. While our Central Finance landscape should have all the financial information we need, there might be other sources of information that need to be tapped to access operational KPIs.
Altogether, the analytics that we design around these different KPIs tell us a story about how the business is performing. A great performance reporting and analysis strategy makes this story easy for stakeholders to read and understand. A great performance management strategy allows us to constantly improve the story so that we tell a better one next month, quarter and beyond.
One critical element of a solid performance management strategy is the ability to build out robust allocation methodologies to write a richer story about the business. This strategy includes modeling the relationships between the characters and settings (that is, master data) and the events (transactions or transaction data) that occur to drive our KPIs. For example, we can easily associate products and customers with revenue KPIs through the information in sales orders or material costs to products and manufacturing plants based on production orders. Many of these relationships are less direct though. If we want to know the role of each product or customer or project in arriving at that net profit KPI, we need to understand how they drive manufacturing and administrative overhead costs. To fully grasp the environmental sustainability of our products or R&D projects, we need to read the hidden layers that model how each drives the emissions for a manufacturing or research facility. Or go even deeper into the value chain and understand the sustainability of procuring, shipping and storing the materials and labor.
To make these relationships clear to the readers of our business performance story, we cannot just dump our data into one system and hope for the best. We must develop allocation rules that map these indirect elements of our KPIs to the different characteristics of the business. While rules for external reporting requirements need to conform to predefined regulatory standards and accounting principles, supplying these rules for internal managerial processes is more of an art than a science. We need to make sure that the relationships we model truly reflect what drives the performance of the business in one direction or the other based on the business’s own goals. Sometimes getting them right can take some experimenting with different allocation techniques. Allocations such as cost center owner, sales manager, plant controller and more, have an impact on the final performance of a responsibility center. These groups will naturally want to understand how the rules are being applied and how the results affect the measurement of their performance as individual employees. For these reasons, a truly robust allocation process should have access to various allocation drivers, the ability to rapidly iterate through different rules to test different approaches and transparency to users about how the logic works. This approach helps ensure that we end up with a well-written story that is easily interpretable to our internal stakeholders.
Allocation design allows us to model the rich relationships between the characteristics of our business and the events their actions result in. On the other hand, simulations allow us to play with different actions based on those relationships to see how the story would change. This piece is crucial to managing performance rather than simply understanding it. The ability to simulate different actions lets us take the story that we’ve already been told and try to write a better one for the future (one that’s as closely aligned to our strategic objectives as possible). This piece is what truly brings our performance analysis together with the ability to manage it. We want to ensure that we can tightly integrate our understanding of what has already happened and why it happened. Simulation capabilities enable us to reflect on what could have happened if certain actions were taken, and what actions should be taken to get us to our desired results.
With the basic principles of performance management and analysis in mind, let’s explore some of the options that are available for a Central Finance architecture to deploy a clear vision in this area.
The SAP Fiori design experience lets users execute financial processes in Central Finance by running transactional applications that are more intuitive, upgraded versions of the legacy transactional codes in SAP GUI. The Fiori launchpad can also give business users access to a wide library of analytical applications which leverage the width and depth of data in the Universal Journal to dissect different components of the business. For those interested in the list of applications available, please refer to the SAP Fiori Apps Library.
One set of applications we will focus on in the context of performance management are the ones that drive the S/4HANA “Universal Allocations” functions. Traditionally SAP ERP solutions have required users to navigate various different transaction codes in SAP GUI to run different allocation contexts. Examples of these codes include cost and profit center assessments of overhead or shared service costs, top-down distributions to profitability segments for margin analysis, intercompany allocations and more. However, the Universal Allocations functionally delivers a streamlined set of applications that delivers greater standardization and an improved configuration experience to the allocation flows in an S/4HANA architecture. The functions are accessed through six key Fiori applications:
While Central Finance deployments and S/4HANA landscapes deliver many powerful analytics around the Universal Journal, there are several limitations that hinder providing a truly robust performance management solution:
Organizations will inevitably come across reporting and analysis needs in the future that they couldn’t anticipate or design for up front. Being able to adapt the solutions once they are live to keep them from becoming outdated is as critical as getting the implementation right in the first place. The goal is to leverage the Central Finance system of record in a performance management strategy that can be owned, managed and updated by business users without requiring heavy intervention from IT resources. To accomplish this, it’s useful to explore complimentary solutions that can help fill some of these gaps.
SAP Analytics Cloud, or SAC, has evolved from primarily an analytics tool into SAP’s next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. This tool powers the “intelligent enterprise” and allow business users to plan, discover, predict and collaborate all in one place. While many longtime SAP users are likely familiar with SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) as a planning option, SAP is moving toward a cloud-focused planning strategy. Part of this includes seamless integration with S/4HANA architecture, not only on-premises, but also with S/4HANA Cloud. This is done by leveraging the virtual Core Data Service (CDS) views that sit as the underlying layer of the Fiori applications we have been discussing. There is a combined shift towards SAP Data Warehouse Cloud (DWC) as the next generation cloud-based data warehousing approach versus BW or BW4HANA. SAP is aiming towards a cloud-focused platform architecture with SAC as a key focal point for planning and analysis.
SAC as a compliment to Central Finance provides a variety of advantages over simply using the latter in a stand alone closed-loop performance analysis architecture. It provides more streamlined, strategic-oriented planning capabilities that allow business users to take greater advantage of predictive analytics and simulation without IT intervention, at least at a high level. It also allows integration with various data sources through both physical and virtual data access, expanding the scope of drivers and analysis axes outside of the data in S/4HANA alone. And compared to the creation of new reports and applications in Fiori, SAC provides a much easier experience for business users to create self-service analytics through “Stories.”
SAP Analytics Cloud includes features for running driver-based planning calculations off these drivers, predictive analytic modeling for identifying key drivers and modeling simulations, and allocations for running allocations on actual and plan data. While the table-based configuration provided for allocations is easier for a business user to work with than the configuration in S/4HANA, it has severe limitations regarding the volumes of data it can efficiently process. You will see longer than ideal runtimes running an SAC allocation on a high volume of transactions or down to granular dimensions of detail. In addition, the table follows a very simple “sender->driver->receiver” format, with limited ability to customize offset postings, iterative cycles or handling of unassigned items. Lastly, attempting to execute performance management allocations in SAC reveals a few integration challenges:
A Central Finance stand alone architecture, or one complemented with SAP Analytics Cloud for planning and analytics, can struggle with more granular allocations of financial and operational KPIs or with providing a strong foundation for sustainability management. SAP Profitability and Performance Management (PaPM) provides a new generation of integrated performance management applications that can use and reuse existing information models from other SAP and non-SAP applications in the cloud or on-premises. This ability provides an additional option for augmenting the architecture to close these gaps.
PaPM adds value when designing a performance management architecture that uses Central Finance deployments as the system of record. However, customers should understand that this is an additional license and should assess if their requirements are complex enough to justify that. The most pervasive drawback now is that the integration with SAP Analytics Cloud isn’t as seamless today as it is with S/4HANA. Options for consuming planning data from SAC in PaPM today require either consuming it as external OData through an API (an option only available in PaPM Cloud but not on-premises) or pushing the SAC data into another system. For example, pushing the plan data from SAC into ACDOCP in S/4HANA and consuming it from there into PaPM calculations. Comparatively, accessing outputs of PaPM calculations into SAC for analytics is significantly easier. This step can be done by connecting SAC to the BW (for PaPM on premise) or HANA (for PaPM Cloud) backend artifacts that are automatically generated when the PaPM functions are activated. Additionally, integration between SAC, Data Warehouse Cloud and PaPM Cloud promise to become more tightly connected as SAP continues investing into the vision of the Business Technology Platform.
The complementary solutions that SAP offer provide insight into how customers can determine what they need to provide end-to-end performance management and analysis for their business using Central Finance deployment as their financial system of record. While there is no “one size fits all” answer, the following decision tree can help guide your assessment of these options.
Additional factors will include the appetite for beginning to manage ESG KPIs in addition to financial and operational ones. Custom performance management content and reporting can be developed for any combination of these solutions. But the best practice accelerators available in PaPM mean that including it within the architecture will drastically speed your time to value in this area.
For more information about the complementary SAC and PaPM solutions, customers can visit the SAP Help pages. Customers can also access a range of own thought leadership publications and insight blogs from TruQua experience across CFIN, SAC and PaPM implementations through their website.
