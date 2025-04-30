As businesses increasingly rely on AI to improve productivity, they can face instances where the technology behaves unexpectedly or makes mistakes. For example, an organization’s AI recruiting tool can drift if the training data is biased or incomplete.



In industries such as banking, housing and healthcare, AI is used for tasks such as loan and mortgage applications, and treatment recommendations, each case bringing its own set of challenges and considerations.



In response to these concerns, there is a growing movement to standardize AI development and usage in the business world. The movement aims to establish standardized practices for AI development and deployment in business settings.



The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was a first step providing guidance on how organizations should approach data privacy and governance, as well as the consequences of noncompliance.



Building on this momentum, the EU AI Act provides specific requirements for the development and use of AI in the European Union. Yet, this regulation is just one from a series of continually evolving regulations across the world.

