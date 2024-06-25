Manage AI threats with the right technology architecture

In an increasingly digital world, companies continuously face the threat of cyberattacks. Current advances in artificial intelligence (AI) promise significant improvements in detecting and defending against such threats.

However, it is no secret that attackers are increasingly using AI. Cyber criminals leverage AI and machine learning to optimize and automate attacks. AI-driven malware can quickly adapt to new security measures and exploit vulnerabilities in real time. These AI tools enable cyber criminals to scale their attacks and employ highly complex methods to bypass traditional security mechanisms and remain undetected. Additionally, attackers use advanced algorithms to make phishing attacks more precise.

In this context, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) recently announced the acquisition of IBM’s QRadar Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business. This marks the second merger in the traditional security information and event management (SIEM) market this year, following the merger of Exabeam and LogRhythm. These developments followed Cisco’s earlier acquisition of Splunk.

Amidst these dynamic market conditions, choosing a future-proof technology architecture for threat management becomes almost inevitable. This underscores the necessity of selecting the best technologies and the right strategic approach.

There are two approaches: deploying the best individual solution or integrating a comprehensive platform.