Lloyds Banking Group: Content management for the future

Nick Morgan, Technology Engineer, IBM Client Engineering: To ensure that the LBG team got the most value from their time with us, we created a detailed plan for a five-week MVP. The central theme was “structured co-creation”—LBG engineers would join IBM engineers for two hours each day and work through structured exercises to complete the agreed user stories in an IBM-provided Red Hat OpenShift Environment on IBM Cloud. They would learn hands-on—with our support and guidance—then present back to their key stakeholders at the end of each sprint.

To support the hands-on learning, we conducted targeted educational sessions on containers, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Operators and OpenShift Pipelines. This meant that concepts were explained when the technology was being used, making it more relevant and easier to understand and remember.

Sam Chinellato, Technology Engineer, IBM Client Engineering: One of the most important user stories for LBG was the ability to automate FileNet administration with OpenShift Pipelines. LBG wanted to gain more control of the process to onboard new projects and be able to self-serve new environments.

To facilitate this, we devised a solution derived from GitOps concepts that utilised the Cloud Pak for Business Automation Content Operator and showed LBG how they could reduce project onboarding from four weeks to half a day.

Sandeep: The way the MVP build was structured worked very well for us. We started the build with a face-to-face kick-off in Edinburgh; this helped build rapport in the team and accelerated our remote working thereafter.

We then had two-hour virtual sessions each day, with a designated user story to work through. The ability to get hands-on with the technology on a daily basis meant that we learned a lot in a short amount of time. It was also really fun!

The educational sessions provided by IBM supported our hands-on learning. In addition to explaining important technical concepts, like the Cloud Pak for Business Automation Content Operator, we also had the opportunity to talk directly with the IBM FileNet development team. These conversations were incredibly useful and brought a lot of clarity to our path forward.

Faye: An innovative feature of the MVP was the weekly playbacks. instead of IBM presenting back the completed user stories, IBM coached and supported our team to do this. The approach was hugely beneficial; it solidified our learning and helped the team to advocate about our plans for the future.

The MVP culminated with a playback to the LBG senior management team. Once again, this was led by our engineers, meaning it brought the benefits of Cloud Pak to life in a way that was highly relevant and attuned to our LBG audience.