In the wake of COVID-19, we observe leaders viewing the supply chain as a core organizational function rather than a supportive one. David Volk, executive director of clinical supply chain planning at Roche states, “We are a networked organization… collaborating much more broadly across all our partners and the industry. We view ourselves as a supply chain organization, and a significant part of the value we bring to patients lies in optimizing our global supply chain and inventory. That’s a very different mindset, and it’s changed how we run the organization.”



Supply chain sustainability also ranks among the highest priorities for CEOs. 48% of CEOs surveyed say increasing sustainability is a top priority—up 37% since 2021. 44% cite a lack of data-driven insights as barriers to achieving sustainability objectives. End-to-end visibility into sustainability impact, such as metrics on emissions and waste from raw material to delivery, will unlock a new level of information that position CSCOs as key enablers for companies to achieve their sustainability and ESG vision.

Strategy 3: Prepare for an influx of cell and gene therapies

Gene therapy is the new frontier of medicine. It focuses on targeting a person’s genes for modification to treat or cure disease, including cancer, genetic diseases and infectious diseases. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first gene therapy in the United States in 2017. Since then, more than 20 cell and gene therapy products have been approved.

According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, we could see five more gene therapies for rare diseases introduced to the U.S. market in 2023, including new treatments for sickle cell disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and hemophilia.

These therapies will challenge life sciences organizations to rethink their business models. How will they efficiently determine which patients are eligible for these therapies? How will they obtain the patient’s blood as part of the therapy? How will they contract with payers for reimbursement, given these therapies can cost upwards of $3M per treatment? How will they track outcomes from treatment for outcome-based agreements? These questions and many more spanning payment models, consumer experience, supply chain and manufacturing will need to be addressed.

A key driver in the growth of gene therapies and adoption of precision health is the growth and accessibility of next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS). NGS will become more mainstream, moving the science out of the lab to deliver improved patient care and outcomes at scale. NGS delivers ultra-high throughput, scalability and speed and has revolutionized the industry by enabling a wide variety of analyses across multiple applications at a level never before possible. This includes delivering whole-genome sequencing at accessible and practical price points for researchers, scientists, doctors and patients. An example is the new Illumina NovaSeq X sequencer released in September 2022, which is twice as fast as prior models and capable of sequencing 20,000 genomes per year at a cost of $200 per genome. As the price of sequencing genomes declines, the ability to support personalized healthcare and gene therapy at scale will continue to grow.

Strategy 4: Accelerate development and delivery of lifesaving therapies through decentralized clinical trials

Limitations of traditional clinical trials were amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic and have accelerated the use of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). There is a clear need to improve study formats so broader, more equitable populations are accessed and included. New technologies will help integrate patient data points and derive holistic insights like never before. Life sciences organizations will increase their use of DCTs to run global studies and bring new therapies to market. We expect a record number of decentralized trials in 2023.

Key benefits of DCTs include:

Faster recruitment. Participants can be identified and engaged without the need to travel and be evaluated in person.

Improved retention. Participants are less likely to drop out of a trial due to the typical in-person requirements.

Greater control, convenience and comfort. Participants are more comfortable engaging at home and at local patient care sites.

Increased diversity. Participants in legacy trials lacked diversity and contributed to gaps in understanding of diseases.

As DCTs are more broadly adopted, designing trials around the patient experience will be critical to ensuring clear, transparent engagement and willing and active participation. Methodologies such as Enterprise Design Thinking® can provide a useful framework. Likewise, integrating patient data from multiple sources such as electronic health and medical records, electronic data capture platforms, clinical data management systems, wearables and other digital technologies will require a more open approach to information sharing.

Quantum computing will enable more advanced DCT capabilities for recruitment, trial site selection, and optimization and patient surveillance. Quantum-based algorithms can outperform existing computer algorithms, enabling better analysis of integrated patient data at scale.

In the coming years, decentralized trials will become the norm, improving the ability to recruit, select and deliver clinical trials at scale, ensuring full and diverse populations are represented and lifesaving treatments are more quickly approved and launched.

Strategy 5: Explore AI-driven drug discovery

AI-driven drug discovery continues to gain momentum and achieve critical milestones. The first AI-designed drug candidate to enter clinical trials was reported by Exscientia in early 2020. Since then, companies such as Insilico Medicine, Evotec and Schrödinger have announced phase I trials. Several candidates have had their clinical development accelerated through AI-enabled solutions. Within drug companies focused on AI-based discovery, there is publicly available information on about 160 discovery programs, of which 15 products are reportedly in clinical development.

Some execs may think AI can be delivered through the “tool in the public cloud” or by a single team. From our experience working with life sciences companies, this is not the case. Achieving full value from AI requires transformation of the discovery process spanning new tech, new talent and new behaviors throughout the R&D organization.

The AI-driven discovery process delivers value across four dimensions: finding the right biological target, designing a small molecule as a preclinical candidate, improving success rates and delivering overall speed and efficiency.

Search for new biological targets

We see the research community and industry scientists pursuing integration of multiomics and clinical data with machine learning to achieve drug repositioning. Leveraging experimental data and literature analysis, it is possible to uncover new disease pathways and polypharmacological and protein interactions. Application of AI to imaging (and other diagnostic techniques that rigorously analyze phenotypic outputs) may offer opportunities to identify new biological targets. Some of our clients look to understand protein interactions, function and motion using traditional computation techniques as well as quantum computing.

Use new techniques to search for new molecules

Using a deep search technique, it is possible today to mine the research literature and published experimental data to predict new small molecule structures and how molecules will behave. This and other techniques can be used to predict pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties and help identify off-target effects.

Explore the promise of quantum computing

Since 2020, there have been numerous quantum-related activities and experiments in the field of life sciences, spanning genomics, clinical research and discovery, diagnostics, treatments and interventions. Quantum-driven machine learning, trained on diverse clinical and real-world data sets, has been applied to molecular entity generation, diagnostics, forecasting effectiveness and tailoring radiotherapy.

Strategy 6: Use digital engagement to increase sales efficiency, patient loyalty and adherence

For healthcare providers

Conventional face-to-face visits to healthcare providers (HCPs) have reached the limit of effectiveness. HCPs now expect personalized approaches and instant access to knowledge. Increased scrutiny by public authorities, along with COVID-19, disrupted a traditional approach where sales reps had HCP offices and hospitals as their second home. A virtual engagement model emerged that is less effective in its current form.

At the same time, industry sees the value of an omnichannel HCP engagement strategy: our analysis shows 5-10% higher satisfaction with a new HCP experience, 15-25% more effective marketing spend, 5-7% boost in active prescribers and up to 15% lift in recurring revenue depending on the indication.

Pharma companies have enough data on certain products to enable a personalized experience for HCPs. An analytics and AI-driven approach to engagement with clinicians provides the highest impact as it improves both their speed-to-decision and their awareness of the latest clinical evidence. Well-defined technology and data strategies, along with change management and talent identification programs, are key to success.

For patients

Adherence and persistence are major challenges in an industry that caters to chronic patients. Additionally, with new reimbursement models, payers incentivize “complete” cases that achieve prolonged remission or, for acute patients, functional recovery. To keep selling meds and getting paid for them, patients need to be taking them continuously. For many indications, patients have many pharmaceutical options. Successful companies will differentiate themselves in the market by offering digital support for their pharmaceuticals, engaging patients in their care on their smartphones through gamification and incentive programs.