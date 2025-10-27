Three leadership lessons for winning with AI

95% of AI pilots fail, according to an MIT report. It’s not because the technology doesn’t work, but because enterprises apply too narrow of a lens to their transformation. They’ve overlooked key components: processes, data, adjacent technologies and the people around them.

This point came into sharp focus at the HFS roundtable in September, where global leaders debated the role of AI in enterprise transformation. It became clear that technology isn’t the issue. The real issue is leadership.

Success with AI depends on leaders who can reimagine how their organizations work, redesigning processes, integrating data and empowering people to unlock AI’s full potential.

