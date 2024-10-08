Is AI saving jobs… or taking them?

As generative AI is integrated into cybersecurity tools and becomes more capable as an informational chatbot, development tool and more, the need for people to do a wide range of tasks diminishes.

On a basic level, AI is becoming more proficient at automating routine tasks, such as log review and analysis, initial threat detection, vulnerability scanning and basic incident triage.

“While the need for what we regarded as traditional entry-level staff work will be reduced by automation and AI, it will also fundamentally shift the skills we require, said Hector. “Humans will focus more on strategy, analytics and program improvements. This will necessitate continuous skills development of existing staff to pivot their roles around the evolving capabilities of AI.”

“Human judgment remains a critical part of the cybersecurity process, especially in complex and high-pressure environments like breach response and when ethical and regulatory considerations come into play,” he said.

Generative AI tools can augment human knowledge with quickly accessible knowledge. Gartner predicts that by 2028, “the adoption of GenAI will collapse the skills gap, removing the need for specialized education from 50% of entry-level cybersecurity positions.”

AI is also expected to greatly lower the need for manual code review in the hunt for vulnerabilities as it gets better at doing this automatically and suggesting remedies.

AI tools will partially automate penetration testing, reducing demand for lower-level or entry-level pen testers.

AI threat intelligence is already a huge boon to security teams. AI can process and analyze vast quantities of data much faster than people, potentially reducing the demand for threat intelligence analysts.

AI is also adept at monitoring, detecting and flagging suspicious user behavior, and once detected, it passes on identified user sessions to humans.