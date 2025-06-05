For long-term SAP ERP customers, successfully managing intercompany processes and value chains typically requires significant effort to reduce inconsistencies and inaccurate information. The good news is that innovative technologies in S/4HANA are going in the right direction to support integrated end-to-end business processes and visibility to activities within the value chain.

Many functionalities are already available within SAP S/4HANA to improve the view of the value chain in real-time and consistently across all levels of an organization.

One example is SAP Advanced Intercompany Sales (AIS). AIS addresses several gaps in the classic intercompany processes within SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC). It enables organizations to streamline and automate their intercompany sales processes and create a true value chain of all the material movements.

AIS also provides a centralized platform for managing the entire intercompany sales lifecycle, starting from order creation to billing and financial settlement. Finally, AIS helps organizations overcome the challenges associated with intercompany transactions, such as ensuring accurate pricing, maintaining proper documentation and complying with tax regulations.

Another example is the business function called FINS_PARALLEL_ACCOUNTING_BF, which activates the Universal Parallel Accounting (UPA). Released in S/4HANA Cloud public edition 2015, this function became available at the end of 2022 to S/4HANA private cloud and on-premises customers. With UPA, organizations can maintain separate accounting ledgers and financial statements based on different accounting principles and valuation views.

One of UPA’s most expected and impactful innovations is the consolidated group view for intercompany transactions. This feature allows organizations to distinguish between the transfer prices used by the legal view and the inventory value used by the group view valuation, resulting in a true group margin and group level cost of goods sold (COGS) at each step of the material value chain.