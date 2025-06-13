Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting Using SAP Profitability and Performance Management

On the opposite end, and according to Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), companies with higher ESG scores tend to operate more efficiently and experience lower costs of capital compared to companies with poor ESG scores.

Transitioning to more sustainable processes, however, is not trivial or cheap. Business controllers need to carefully assess the impact of the “green revolution” on staff, processes, and finance across the enterprise. Many CFOs are wondering how much it will cost and what are the risks/rewards associated with it. There is a strong link between finance and sustainability planning.

At a time where most companies started (or intend to start) the journey, the proliferation of sustainability accounting standards is making progress measurement and reporting a complex task, especially for multinationals subject to different standards and regulations by geography.

More Sophisticated ESG Reporting

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) , Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCDF) are just some of top emerging reporting needs.

These complexities have prompted companies to explore more comprehensive reporting solutions to help streamline the reporting process and provide customers, investors, and regulators the transparency, auditability, and consistency they need. This is critical to build trust with all customers and business partners.

In most companies and despite efforts, reporting of ESG factors suffers from considerable shortcomings that undermine its usefulness, resulting in the low trust scores. Evolving regulation, fast paced business changes, siloing of data, lack of automation and comprehensive and quantifiably useful output are all issues that impact clear reporting.

While ESG reporting is challenging, SAP is no stranger to complex reporting. SAP is the global ERP leader with emphasis on finance and reporting, where, like in ESG, different standards, methodologies, and regulations apply.

Building upon this experience and recognizing the necessity to act, SAP has already invested heavily in creating solutions for sustainability reporting that can be leveraged by organizations to support all areas of sustainability reporting and planning.