ICS CERT predictions for 2024: What you need to know

As we work through the first quarter of 2024, various sectors are continuously adapting to increasingly complex cybersecurity threats. Sectors like healthcare, finance, energy and transportation are all regularly widening their digital infrastructure, resulting in larger attack surfaces and greater risk exposure.

Kaspersky just released their ICS CERT Predictions for this year, outlining the key cybersecurity challenges industrial enterprises will face in the year ahead. The forecasts emphasize the persistent nature of ransomware threats, the increasing prevalence of cosmopolitical hacktivism, insights about offensive cybersecurity and new logistics and transportation risks.

Below, we’ll unpack the key takeaways from this annual Kaspersky report and provide actionable insights on how organizations should start preparing for the year ahead.