For over a century, IBM has operated at the forefront of computing—from the invention of the mainframe to breakthroughs in early iterations of AI and leading the frontier of quantum computing. Today, our focus remains firmly on building what’s next in computing. We do this not only through our world class R&D efforts, but also by cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of partners and startups. We believe the future of enterprise technology will be shaped by visionary innovators, and that true innovation flourishes when scaled through collaboration.

To support this mission, IBM launched a USD 500 million IBM Enterprise AI Venture Fund in late 2023—our first dedicated fund managed by IBM Ventures. This fund plays a pivotal role in our strategy to accelerate innovation by investing in and partnering with the next generation of enterprise software companies.

Under the leadership of Emily Fontaine, IBM Ventures has already backed over a dozen startups globally, and we’re just getting started. Through our capital-plus model, IBM is more than just an investor; we’re a strategic partner. We work with early-stage companies using AI and quantum computing to tackle the toughest challenges facing enterprise clients. Our goal is to help these startups scale faster by unlocking the full power of IBM’s global reach, technical expertise, and trusted enterprise relationships.

We invest alongside top-tier VC firms, in primarily Seed to Series B startups, targeting 2-5% of the equity. Every investment is aligned with IBM’s core focus areas: AI infrastructure, AI applications, security, and quantum computing. These companies typically fall into three categories:

1. Technology enablers that enhance IBM’s offerings

2. Ecosystem partners that provide differentiated capabilities to drive joint partnerships

3. Disruptive innovators that are shaping the future of computing

Capital aligns interests and deepens the relationship between IBM and the startup ecosystem. As a strategic investor, our commitment to our portfolio goes beyond just capital. Our dedicated platform team works closely with our founders to understand their needs and provide support for scaling and growing with IBM. This includes differentiated access, collaboration to better serve IBM clients, and thought leadership through a better-together story.

Take Authmind, for example—a security startup we discovered through our network of domain experts. After investing, we helped integrate their solution into IBM Security offerings. Today, we co-sell Authmind globally, creating commercial value for the portfolio company, IBM, and our clients. Together, we’re demonstrating how our strategic partnership can accelerate innovation, unlock new markets, and drive meaningful outcomes.

At IBM Ventures, we’re not just investing in the future, we’re building it. We continue to expand our portfolio and deepen our partnerships with the next generation of enterprise technology leaders. Our mission remains clear: fuel strategic roadmaps, deliver business growth, and drive innovation through insights, commercial outcomes, and financial returns.

Learn how you can fuel innovation