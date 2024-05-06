IBM Mainframe Skills Council brings the global community together to grow mainframe talent

The global economy runs on transactions, and 70% of transactions by value run through an IBM Z® mainframe. Many of the world’s largest enterprises rely on IBM Z to support their core business, and by a process of continued innovation, IBM Z brings industry-first technologies to our clients with each new generation. Modern mainframe skills are critical as businesses implement AI, modernize their applications, integrate across the enterprise and continue digital transformation.

These skills are essential to the future of the platform, whether we are training new talent, deepening the skills of our existing community or introducing new technology and capabilities to the platform.