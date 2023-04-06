How IBM and Oracle help businesses embrace the future of sustainable supply chains

At Oracle CloudWorld in November 2022, Anna Visneski, an Oracle TV correspondent, talked to supply chain and sustainability experts from IBM and Oracle to get a read on the future of supply chain operations.

“Working in supply chain, and especially in logistics, you get exposed to a lot of the key areas where sustainability will make a difference,” says Joan Lim, Senior Manager of Product Marketing at Oracle. “We’re not talking about it enough. We’re not raising enough awareness. And it’s just so crucial now in everyday life to know about sustainability and better yet, to practice it.”

Rob Cushman, Global Leader in Sustainability and Supply Chain at IBM, agrees. “Sustainability is really the thread connecting everything that we’re doing in supply chain these days,” he says. “When we’re working with our clients, we are always asking how we can drive business change that incorporates sustainability and how to enable those changes with a new technology platform in the cloud.”

It’s no surprise that sustainability and logistics have become hot topics in the last two years amid massive economic disruptions that have spurred a re-evaluation of traditional supply chain models. So, what is IBM doing today that’s different from four or five years ago?

“There are some really exciting things that are changing in supply chain,” Cushman says. “We are focused on getting our clients to think about their transformation to a new supply chain model that’s much more sustainable as part of the journey that they’re going on to the cloud.”

Cushman sees more companies using data and investing in machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive “really radical changes” in business outcomes. “What we’ve learned is that we just can’t afford to not think about sustainability,” he says. “The pandemic proved that.”