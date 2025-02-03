Decision-making can be tough—especially when the stakes are high or when you’ve been wrestling with a problem for a long time. Sometimes you might feel like you’re drowning in opinions, data, and stakeholders’ input. If you can’t see the forest for the trees, it helps to step back and evaluate your options methodically. One simple, yet powerful, tool you can use is the four-quadrant method, inspired by the Cartesian plane. All you need is a piece of paper (or a digital note) and a clear mindset to systematically examine the pros and cons of taking action—or not.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you use this method, along with a practical example focused on improving the “Getting Started” experience in a software product. Use these instructions for any decision that’s been weighing on your mind.