How to design an operating model for a unicorn

When designing a target operating model for procurement, unicorns keep the following decisions in mind:

Depth of purchasing needed

The traditional process of creating requisition at the point of need, followed by creating a purchase order and then sending it to the supplier is suitable for industrial supply chain-based businesses. But tech startups, service aggregators and other innovative business models cannot adapt to these processes.

Startups tend to order goods and services as needed and then record them in the books as expenses or liabilities, which don’t create a purchasing trail. This might sound easy, but it invites the inherent risk of fraud, unnecessary purchases and missing economies of scale. In purchasing, requisitions can be grouped to negotiate for better rates and terms, and invoices can be matched to purchase orders to help ensure companies only pay for what was ordered. This calls for approval metric, and it’s a tricky situation for startups because it can be bureaucratic and rigid.

Threshold-based purchasing, where you skip the paper trail and don’t create orders for low-value spending is one solution. But it requires a trust-based culture because employees can break large spendings into multiple smaller ones to avoid the process. Purchases below USD 5000 don’t need to go through purchasing because most of them are for office supplies and don’t need a purchasing paper trail. Strategic and direct spending above the threshold need to go through purchasing because you can use scale and negotiate better terms. However, recorded purchasing data offers invaluable insights for forecasting and strategy decision-making.

Whenever approval is needed for purchasing, there can be so many ways to design an approval process for agility, speed and fiscal discipline.

Categorizing expenses

This is the process of organizing a company’s spending into specific categories, such as office supplies, IT hardware or marketing services. It’s a process that can help companies understand where they are spending money, and if they are doing so efficiently. Each spending, if categorized properly, can be recorded in the books under the right header and then reported. Depending on the core competency of the business, the direct versus indirect purchases help companies pivot their operating strategy. Correctly categorizing spending is also key to estimating and budgeting funds for strategic initiatives. You cannot control direct production-related spending, but you can forecast and trend analyze them.