How secure are green data centers? Consider these 5 trends

As organizations increasingly measure environmental impact towards their sustainability goals, many are focusing on their data centers.

KPMG found that the majority of the top 100 companies measure and report on their sustainability efforts. Because data centers consume a large amount of energy, Gartner predicts that by 2027, three in four organizations will have implemented a data center sustainability program, which often includes implementing a green data center.

“Responsibilities for sustainability are increasingly being passed down from CIOs to infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders to improve IT’s environmental performance, particularly around data centers,” said Autumn Stanish, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner. “This has led many down the path of greater spending and investment in environmental solutions, but environmental impact shouldn’t be the only focus. Sustainability can also have a significant positive impact on non-environmental factors, such as brand, innovation, resilience and attracting talent.”