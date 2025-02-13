How red teaming helps safeguard the infrastructure behind AI models

According to Ruben Boonen, CNE Capability Development Lead at IBM: “One problem is that you have these models hosted on giant open-source data stores. You don’t know who created them or how they were modified, and there are a number of issues that can occur here. For example, let’s say you use PyTorch to load a model hosted on one of these data stores, but it has been changed in a way that’s undesirable. It can be very hard to tell because the model might behave normally in 99% of cases.”

Recently, researchers discovered thousands of malicious files hosted on Hugging Face, one of the largest repositories for open-source generative AI models and training data sets. These included around a hundred malicious models capable of injecting malicious code onto users’ machines. In one case, hackers set up a fake profile masquerading as genetic testing startup 23AndMe to deceive users into downloading a compromised model capable of stealing AWS passwords. It was downloaded thousands of times before finally being reported and removed.

In another recent case, red team researchers discovered vulnerabilities in ChatGPT’s API, in which a single HTTP request elicited two responses indicating an unusual code path that could theoretically be exploited if not addressed. This, in turn, could lead to data leakage, denial of service attacks and even escalation of privileges. The team also discovered vulnerabilities in plugins for ChatGPT, potentially resulting in account takeover.

While open-source licensing and cloud computing are key drivers of innovation in the AI space, they’re also a source of risk. On top of these AI-specific risk areas, general infrastructure security concerns also apply, such as vulnerabilities in cloud configurations or poor monitoring and logging processes.