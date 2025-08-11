As government agencies look for solutions that allow them to achieve true transformation, they must be more intentional about placing workloads where they perform best within a unified on-premises and cloud platform. IBM Cloud® strives to provide an enterprise cloud platform that meets the unique needs of highly regulated industries such as the public sector, financial services, healthcare and telco.

“The cloud allows us to offer a more fluid experience to users without losing sight of data governance,” said Daniel Corregidor, National Institute of Public Administration. Our enterprise-grade platform is designed to help clients who want to be agile, ramp up quickly, pay as they go and keep the confidence of their constituents.

IBM continues to support the public sector on its transformation journey by working with clients to build a workload placement strategy while also allowing them to focus on security and compliance. By tapping into security capabilities such as confidential computing and “Keep your own key” encryption, public sector agencies position themselves to better protect the sensitive data of their citizens.

IBM enterprise cloud platform designed for regulated industries can help agencies speed up delivery, run tests to see what services are working, and incorporate feedback quickly. IBM’s suite of government solutions empowers government agencies to go beyond traditional services and invest in secure, resilient, scalable and trusted technologies.