In an era where businesses increasingly rely on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data capabilities, the effectiveness of IT services is more critical than ever. Yet despite the advancements in technology, business leaders are increasingly dissatisfied with their IT departments.

According to a study by IBM’s Institute for Business Value, confidence in the effectiveness of basic IT services among top executives has significantly declined. While AI promises transformational capabilities, particularly generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), the road to realizing these benefits is fraught with challenges, particularly in data management.

Apparently, many executives feel inadequate data quality, accessibility and security are exposing their businesses to unnecessary risks. Let’s unpack this emerging data liability concern and find out what companies are doing to lower their risk.