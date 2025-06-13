What are the key metrics for measuring AI governance?

To begin, here's a story about one of my all-time favorite clients: a large police department. This client stood apart from the culture of any other previously encountered. When we began our engagement with members of the police department’s AI governing council, many of them didn’t know why they were there.

The reason was that they all had an extensive domain expertise in policing. They’d say that they were not experts when it came to artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). They would ask, ‘Why do you need me on this governing council?’.

For that reason, our effort started with explaining why they were there and why it was important to have their wisdom and domain expertise in the topic at hand. But we did not stop there, we had to demonstrate why they were needed. They needed to learn and understand that what they brought to these AI solutions was so critical to doing AI right. For AI implementation to succeed, it’s essential to put the people first.

The way we connected to them was by actively demonstrating to them that the hard part of getting AI right was not strictly technical at all. Having domain experts—true domain experts in the policing domain—is essential. These people understand the data, the context in which it was gathered, and the relationships between data points, ensuring that the right AI is built, maintained and governed responsibly.

Some of the tactics we used were design thinking exercises that were born out of IBM’s own AI design guild. These design thinking exercises address questions like:

Do we have the right people in the room?

What is the core problem that we are trying to solve?

Do we have the right data and the right understanding of the data according to the domain experts to make this AI initiative come alive?

Which tactical AI principles must be reflected in our AI systems to earn public trust? And how do we define the functional and nonfunctional requirements necessary to bring those principles to life?

What are the unintended effects of these AI models?

How would you approach mitigating for risk in a way that is intentional?

Who are all the personas that we need to be building for?

What do we need to communicate about the intended and unintended use of this AI?

This introspective work must be done in an environment that prioritizes humility and inclusivity, psychological safety and includes people with varied lived world experiences. The outcome of this work is that teams finally have the language they’ve long needed. It allows them to clearly communicate to builders or buyers what must be developed or acquired to responsibly curate AI solutions.