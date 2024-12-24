Government cybersecurity in 2025: Former Principal Deputy National Cyber Director weighs in

Government cybersecurity is expected to evolve into a more cohesive and strategically aligned effort. There will likely be continued work on harmonizing cybersecurity regulations, which will reduce the bureaucratic overhead for corporations and government entities alike.

“By 2025, I expect we will see a much more unified approach to cybersecurity regulations,” he said. “It will significantly reduce the burden on corporations and allow them to focus on real security measures rather than compliance paperwork.”

Another key area of focus, while not directly cybersecurity-related at first glance, is improving the resilience of critical infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act have already laid the groundwork for enhancing cybersecurity in sectors like energy, transportation and telecommunications. These investments are expected to bring about significant improvements in the security posture of both public and private infrastructure — essentially ensuring that cybersecurity is built into the core of modernization efforts rather than being an afterthought.

One example Braun points to is modernizing the electrical grid and water systems, including enhanced cyber protections to prevent both physical and digital disruptions.

“Those three bills make up almost USD 2 trillion of investment in our infrastructure around the country,” he said. “And while cyber’s only called out explicitly in a few places, it’s kind of implicit in pretty much every single aspect of these bills. You can’t build a new wind farm and hook it up to the grid without there being cyber involved.”

Another effort that is expected to continue is the focus on public-private partnerships. While a distrust in information sharing still exists, the government recognizes that effective cybersecurity cannot be achieved in isolation. Increased collaboration with private sector companies will be critical for sharing threat intelligence, aligning security standards and responding swiftly to emerging threats.

Circling back to the skills gap issue, Braun expects there will be an increased emphasis on cybersecurity education and workforce development. Programs to re-skill workers, provide hands-on training, and promote diversity within the cybersecurity workforce will be expanded.

“While technology is inherently not secure because… just talk to any hacker at DefCon and they’ll tell you that you can hack pretty much anything… I do think that we’re being more strategic, and we’ve got more resources and more initiatives that are strategic and not just tactical going on now than we did before.”