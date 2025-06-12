The integration of digital assistants into financial planning and analysis (FP&A) is enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making within organizations. There is a wealth of opportunity with GenAI digital assistants – from summarization to interacting within the finance data fabric.

In this blog, I will use TruQua’s FP&A GenAI tools to create “A/Rtemis”, a digital assistant geared towards a high value area, accounts receivable.

Let’s start by looking how a digital assistant like A/Rtemis can help us report, analyze and predict. With that context, we can then look at the larger topics on embedding GenAI into your FP&A processes. In this example, I will use SAP Analytics Cloud as the finance reporting/analytic layer of choice, but these advantages are available on any finance platform. With the rapid evolution of large language models (LLMS) and composable architectures, I believe that loosely coupling your LLMs is essential to rapid time-to-value and long-term project success.