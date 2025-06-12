CFIN+ Blog Series: Maximizing Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) with SAP S/4HANA Central Finance

S/4HANA addresses a lot of these shortcomings with the simplification of the overall ERP architecture. Powered by the speed of the underlying HANA database, S/4HANA architecture was simplified with one universal journal for actual financial data (ACDOCA) and one for plan data (ACDOCP). This meant that there was no longer a need to access subledgers for more details. Variance reporting between actuals vs. plan can be based on these two underlying tables.

Implementing S/4HANA meant that the organization had to move all their processes (financial, sales, material management, production, etc.) to the new system, and the reporting and simplification benefits could not be realized until the overall implementation was completed. Central Finance is a ‘finance first’ approach that enables replication of all finance data at real time from the underlying source system into an S/4 system. Any financial document that results from an underlying transaction in the existing source system is also replicated to the universal journal table in the target Central Finance system immediately. This enables the Finance and FP&A team to benefit from the new S/4HANA features much faster. This also helps with change management where the finance team gets acquainted to the S/4 functions and features before the rest of the processes are implemented in the system.

Central Finance is also used to replicate finance data from multiple source systems and report on them centrally using a common chart of accounts and other key dimensions. This makes reporting and planning processes much simpler for the FP&A team since the harmonization across the different sources is already done in the Central Finance source system.