New Fakext malware targets Latin American banks

Browser extensions have become integral to our online experience. From productivity tools to entertainment add-ons, these small software modules offer customized features to suit individual preferences. Unfortunately, extensions can prove useful to malicious actors as well.

Capitalizing on the favorable characteristics of an add-on, an attacker can leverage attributes like persistence, seamless installation, elevated privileges and unencrypted data exposure to distribute and operate banking trojans.

In November 2023, security researchers at IBM Security Trusteer found new widespread malware dubbed Fakext that uses a malicious Edge extension to perform man-in-the-browser and web-injection attacks.

Here’s what cyber professionals need to know about the Fakext campaign and the different attacks the extension performs. Lastly, we will explore some indicators of compromise (IOCs) and a remediation guide for this malware.