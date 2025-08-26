Computing and networking have consistently oscillated between centralization and decentralization. Public cloud brought us into a centralized era, but I believe that we will see growing decentralization, especially when it comes to AI inference.

Why? Because every minute networks generate massive amounts of telemetry and metadata. This data is the operators’ crown jewel, governed by strict sovereignty rules that make it unsuitable for public foundation models. Running smaller, targeted AI models at the edge lets us keep sensitive data under local control while delivering faster, context-rich decisions.

It’s not just about sovereignty, it’s about scalability. Breaking large problems into smaller, parallelizable components means that operators can process tens of thousands of daily events without overwhelming centralized systems.