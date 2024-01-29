Ermac malware: The other side of the code

When the Cerberus code was leaked in late 2020, IBM Trusteer researchers projected that a new Cerberus mutation was just a matter of time. Multiple actors used the leaked Cerberus code but without significant changes to the malware. However, the MalwareHunterTeam discovered a new variant of Cerberus — known as Ermac (also known as Hook) — in late September of 2022.

To better understand the new version of Cerberus, we can attempt to shed light on the behind-the-scenes operations of the actor maintaining Ermac. While a new version of the malware has been released, we will focus on the original version.

Gaining insight into the backstage operations of the malware is not simply a case of reverse engineering malware samples that were released into the wild. Once that reverse engineering was complete, however, unique and interesting aspects of the inner workings of the malware were revealed.