Whichever path is taken, productivity enabled by AI and automation will be at the heart of transformational growth. It is the most exciting opportunity of our lifetime.

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman once said, "Productivity isn't everything, but in the long run, it's almost everything.” That’s because productivity is about more than just cost savings or efficiency — it’s about creating self-funding mechanisms that enable investment in innovation that drives growth and prosperity.

This is why AI is so transformational: it presents ways to boost productivity that did not exist before. The potential is staggering — an estimated boost of USD 4.4 trillion in annual productivity gains by 2030, according to McKinsey.1 At IBM we know this isn’t just theory. AI and automation have helped enable USD 3.5 billion in productivity gains across the company since January 2023.