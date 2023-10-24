In July 2023, a group of cross-industry individuals from several different organisations came together for a roundtable discussion on engaging early professionals in sustainability work to accelerate change.

Those who joined were connected through involvement in a Sustainability Network, a cross-organisation community of like-minded early professionals who meet monthly to talk about recent successes and challenges faced in the sustainability space, and how to improve collaboration in this area between organisations.

We know that early professionals have proven their interest and passion for sustainability, with 75% of Generation Z prioritising sustainability credentials over the brand name when looking for work.

This roundtable was an opportunity for early professionals to lead the conversation, with support from their experienced colleagues. We discussed the importance of harnessing the passion of early professionals, the challenges they may face when driving sustainable behaviours, and the continuous improvements which we all can make to engage early professionals and support them in finding their seat at the table.