In July 2023, a group of cross-industry individuals from several different organisations came together for a roundtable discussion on engaging early professionals in sustainability work to accelerate change.
Those who joined were connected through involvement in a Sustainability Network, a cross-organisation community of like-minded early professionals who meet monthly to talk about recent successes and challenges faced in the sustainability space, and how to improve collaboration in this area between organisations.
We know that early professionals have proven their interest and passion for sustainability, with 75% of Generation Z prioritising sustainability credentials over the brand name when looking for work.
This roundtable was an opportunity for early professionals to lead the conversation, with support from their experienced colleagues. We discussed the importance of harnessing the passion of early professionals, the challenges they may face when driving sustainable behaviours, and the continuous improvements which we all can make to engage early professionals and support them in finding their seat at the table.
In the newly emerging sustainability sector, early professionals, and young people in general, have a huge amount they can offer alongside (and sometimes beyond) their more experienced colleagues. In our roundtable discussion, we talked about the key benefits of engaging early professionals:
Despite all these points, many early professionals, with a passion for sustainability, face challenges to delivering the impact we desperately need. In the next section, we explore some of the challenges discussed in the roundtable.
When considering the above, it’s easy to understand how early professionals’ own fears can hold them back. Self-limiting beliefs can easily form early in careers and can start to impact their full potential. In the next section, we explore the solutions both early and experienced professionals can put in place to help overcome these challenges.
Solutions for experienced professionals:
Organisations acknowledge that achieving our ESG goals requires a ‘mindset shift’, both from within companies and externally, to overcome the challenges involved in ESG reporting. It’s not enough to simply reward the executive board for achieving their ESG Key Performance Indicators. Consider how you will reward advancements at the operational levels, including your most junior staff. Show that you care about progress and how all work delivered, no matter how small, is helping you to achieve your overall goals. To do this, find out what motivates and inspires your early professionals. How do they want to be recognised? Ensuring your workforce remains inspired will allow for greater momentum and interest, further accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices.
Often, for early professionals, it’s not just about being involved in sustainability initiatives, it’s also about ensuring they feel like they belong at the table and are free to speak up with new ideas and concerns without being punished or humiliated. Strategies to create workplaces that are psychologically safe are needed to continue to promote system-level change.
Experienced colleagues can play a key role in making sure that early professionals are given a clear path ahead to drive sustainability initiatives. Sometimes being the ‘snow plough’ that begins conversations, with colleagues or clients, can allow early professionals to excel and engage further to bring about real change. Ultimately, taking the time to be a champion for your early professionals and allowing them to act on their passion for sustainability will ensure they stay active in the space for longer.
Solutions for early professionals:
It’s important to identify who in your company is invested in sustainability and could be an ally in making change happen. Recognising who is interested in making a difference will help both with promoting yourself within your company and with pushing forward the organisation’s sustainability agenda. Sometimes getting an initiative off the ground can be a matter of engaging the right person, at the right time, therefore it’s very important to maintain an accurate stakeholder map.
A First Insight Study found that Generation Z is disconnected from all older generations on what sustainability means. Ensuring that your stakeholders, no matter what age, are aligned with you on what ‘being more sustainable’ entails will allow you to more effectively target where you can make the most difference.
Momentum is built by a group of passionate people working towards a common goal. By embedding sustainability throughout your organisation in a formal capacity, you create a space for those who are interested and passionate about making a difference from within. It is important to remember that not all stakeholders share the same objectives, and while sustainability should be at the forefront of their minds, it may not always be. By building formal and visible networks, we bring sustainability to the fore and pave the way for action.
IBM’s recent IBV study, the ESG Conundrum, displays the large discrepancy between companies with operational ESG propositions (95%) and those which have made progress against them (41%). A formal network within an organisation can be a louder voice and can help push for the change required. With this change comes new opportunity, and this can be an ideal time for you to find your seat at the sustainability table!
Over the course of the discussions, we were struck by the enthusiasm and positivity for sustainable action across organisations. There was deep understanding of the value which early professionals can bring, coupled with awareness of the pressure that many of them may feel. The unique perspectives that early professionals possess will be invaluable to forward-thinking businesses and broader society.
They have an excellent awareness of global issues, ethical consumption and the link between profitability and sustainability. With a myriad of skills, they are prepared to work for more sustainable organisations towards a better world.
During our discussions, a challenge repeatedly highlighted was over-structured teams and hierarchies. Supporting early professionals’ efforts to build networks, championing their priorities, and inspiring their engagement are fantastic ways to support change. Early professionals will be living in a world impacted by the climate crisis for the rest of their lives; so will every person who follows them. Opening opportunities to make a difference, limit the effects of climate change, and build a more sustainable world will increase retention, innovation and ultimately profitability.
We would like to thank our participants for their open, candid and insightful contributions. Without the engagement of our fellow early professionals and their more experienced colleagues, events like this would not be possible. If you would like to join our Sustainability Network and attend one of our future events, please get in touch. We look forward to hearing from you!
Learn more:
First Insight (2021). The State of Consumer Spending: Gen Z Influencing All Generations to Make Sustainability-First Purchasing Decisions.
IBM Institute for Business Value (2023). The ESG data conundrum.