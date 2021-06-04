Driving towards sustainable and electric vehicles

To increase functionality and flexibility, vehicles need to simplify their wiring and reduce the number of ECUs, making auto manufacturers ripe for digital transformation. While it sounds like it may decrease complexity, it is only true from a mechanical perspective. In actuality, the complexity increases in the order of magnitude or more. The question is, why?



The software from these discrete ECUs was original designed for an older discrete architecture. The software only had to worry about a signal going from an ECU to its sensor on a dedicated wire and a signal going to the actuator on a dedicated wire as well. As companies combine this software, many of the signals start to mix. That means we need a new architecture to identify and separate these signals.

This new architecture will likely be zonal-based, leveraging a single networking protocol like ethernet or time-sensitive network ethernet in a ring-based architecture. This also includes moving to much fewer computing units; some industry analysts suggest as few as one or two in the next five to 10 years.

Defining the next-gen – and its engineers – by software defined vehicles

Further driving the digitization of the industry, this next-gen automotive architecture will shift the traditional focus from mechanically defined to a true software-defined vehicle. It’s predicted that by 2030, software will account for 90 percent of innovations in the vehicle and lines of code will be a hundredfold (link resides outside ibm.com) what they are today.

For those in the industry, this also means many new skills will be required. In fact, automotive experts expect the industry to spend over USD 33 billion to reskill their employees by 2030. Engineers, especially in systems engineering, will need retraining as opposed to using pure mechanical engineering skills to do their work. Other changes will include:

Placing greater focus on how to leverage and reuse the investments in existing vehicles into sustainable vehicles.

Combining the functions and software from existing, single purpose ECUs with a new zonal architecture running in a central computing unit and across a ring-based ethernet architecture. This is not as simple as cutting and pasting the software from one ECU to another. Reducing the number of ECUs will introduce new challenges including overlapping signal IDs and new latency issues.

Driving automotive digital transformation with cross-domain engineering solutions

In the pivot to more sustainable vehicles, the nexus of complexity is the convergence of mechanical, software and electrical engineering. To succeed, companies need tight process and tools integration between these disciplines. Indeed, most ASPICE assessors agree: the touch point between these is the most common point of ASPICE assessment failures. That’s why we work with automotive industry leaders to make sure our systems and software design tools deliver the best possible electrical engineering solution (link resides outside ibm.com), thus transforming automotive engineering by tackling complexity.

Everyone wants to create products more efficiently. Our customers look to us for industry-specific software and services that they can combine with their own ingenuity to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in an aggressively competitive market.

To help our customers improve processes while ensuring compliance, we offer a comprehensive solution, IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM). This solution helps companies develop tomorrow’s products in a smarter, safer, and more cost-effective way.

Read our next blog in this series to understand why automobile compliance and traceability matters and how automotive companies are achieving a seamless product development lifecycle.

About the author: Mr. Hillhouse is the Global Automotive Leader for IBM. His responsibility includes industry and technology strategy, as well as customer success for automotive companies around the world. His 25+ years of industry experience include transformation engagements at global automotive and aerospace OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The scope of these engagements includes transformation of product development, reuse strategy and implementation, industry compliance and AI applications. Previously, Mr. Hillhouse has held several industry and leadership positions at IBM and Siemens (formerly SDRC). Mr. Hillhouse holds a BS in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University.