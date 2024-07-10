Digital solidarity vs. digital sovereignty: Which side are you on?

The landscape of international cyber policy continues to evolve rapidly, reflecting the dynamic nature of technology and global geopolitics. Central to this evolution are two competing concepts: digital solidarity and digital sovereignty.

The U.S. Department of State, through its newly released International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy, has articulated a clear preference for digital solidarity, positioning it as a counterpoint to the protectionist approach of digital sovereignty.

What are the main differences between these two concepts, and why does it matter? Let’s find out.