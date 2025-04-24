MF: You mentioned Terraform. What are some other infrastructure concepts that developers need to learn?

MK: Developers frequently don't understand exactly how underlying infrastructure really works and what can be durable, what can be ephemeral.

If you, for example, make some change on the host or container or serverless component that is running something, is that change going to persist when that component, that virtual machine jumps somewhere else? So, the concept of systems that are storing their states elsewhere, stateless systems, is one of the precursors that developers can start to understand. How do you make it infinitely scalable? How do you make very durable and elastic systems? All those architectural concepts are implemented in software, but they're actually based on infrastructure patterns.

Also, it's worth understanding all the security patterns of how to create the minimum surface area in code that has the least possibility of attack. And how to properly communicate with some far service. Are you going to write a little chatty service that is sending a hundred little chatty questions over the wire every second? Or do you want to package all the requests and send them over in bigger chunks less frequently?

These are super important decisions that every software developer needs to make, but they will not understand why they are making them if they don't understand what’s happening under the hood—how actual systems work. That understanding of the system from bottom to top is crucial. The developer needs to write good, clean code that is not choking the system, that is not locking the database, that is not doing bad things.

If you go 20 or 30 years back, we had a dedicated profession that was optimizing database queries for the minimum number of cycles required by CPU, the minimum amount of locking of the data. Lots of that arcane knowledge is lost. But it’s still super important to understand how to create a high-performance system and how to create a cost optimized system. All those lessons shouldn’t be forgotten.

You're thinking, “Oh, hey, this is 2025, old man, sit down! The modern world is totally different. You have no clue!” Well, we built this modern world, and we’re here to help the new developers and new infrastructure people use it as efficiently as possible.

MF: Can you describe some ways developers can use infrastructure as code tools to improve their workflow?

MK: Yes. A good example would be how a developer can create a proper workflow for their own code to be automatically tested and then compiled and packaged whenever they create piece of code and commit it to a repository. Developers should not need some infrastructure person to do that for them. Making a nice YAML script on GitHub is an infrastructure as code task that every developer can optimize to make that process as efficient as possible.

So, for example, a developer does not need to have full packaging and full validation and full testing if they are sitting only on the development branch. That developer will say, “Hey, I’m on the development branch, I can ignore all of those 20 tasks that are meant only for the production branch.”

But if you are in production, you need to do a whole bunch of automation, spin up the machine that is going to do the full security vetting and validation of the code and so on. All those little decisions that are going to impact how quickly you get compiling done and how quickly you see the results after you committed the code—every developer should be able to change infrastructure as code scripts and fit it to their own workflow.

It's like how those same developers like to fine tune their own integrated development environment. They prefer their own fonts and colors and keyboard shortcuts and all of that. They should also be able to configure their own workflows—what happens after you commit to the code. That is all knowledge coming out from IaC, infrastructure as code.