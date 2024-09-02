Data observability: The missing piece in your data integration puzzle

Historically, data engineers have often prioritized building data pipelines over comprehensive monitoring and alerting. Delivering projects on time and within budget often took precedence over long-term data health. Data engineers often missed subtle signs such as frequent, unexplained data spikes, gradual performance degradation or inconsistent data quality. These issues were seen as isolated incidents, not systemic ones. Better data observability unveils the bigger picture. It reveals hidden bottlenecks, optimizes resource allocation, identifies data lineage gaps and ultimately transforms firefighting into prevention.

Until recently, there were few dedicated data observability tools available. Data engineers often resorted to building custom monitoring solutions, which were time-consuming and resource-intensive. While this approach was sufficient in simpler environments, the increasing complexity of modern data architectures and the growing reliance on data-driven decisions have made data observability an indispensable component of the data engineering toolkit.

It’s important to note that this situation is changing rapidly. Gartner® estimates that “by 2026, 50% of enterprises implementing distributed data architectures will have adopted data observability tools to improve visibility over the state of the data landscape, up from less than 20% in 2024”.

As data becomes increasingly critical to business success, the importance of data observability is gaining recognition. With the emergence of specialized tools and a growing awareness of the costs of poor data quality, data engineers are now prioritizing data observability as a core component of their roles.