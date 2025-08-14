Why data and AI literacy are HR's new superpowers

Artificial Intelligence Analytics Workforce policy
14 August 2025

 

 

Author

Kim Morick

Global Leader for AI-first HR

IBM Consulting

After years of working with organizations to modernize their HR functions, I’ve seen one truth emerge repeatedly: the future of HR is data-driven. And yet, many HR professionals still hesitate to embrace the tools and skills that will define our field in the years ahead.

I get it—most of us didn’t enter HR because we love dashboards or data models. We came here because we care about people. But caring about people means equipping ourselves with the skills to serve them better. Today that starts with data and AI literacy.

From people-first to data-driven

HR owns talent management—and talent is the future. If we want to lead that future, we need to understand the tools that are shaping it. That doesn’t mean becoming data scientists. It means becoming confident, curious users of insight. I often encourage the HR teams that I work with to become “data detectives”—to use the information they already have to uncover patterns, anticipate needs and drive smarter decisions.

Thanks to AI, this goal is more achievable than ever. Today's technology has democratized data access through natural language queries, intuitive dashboards and user-friendly interfaces—no technical expertise required. Yet even these powerful, accessible tools deliver limited value when fundamental data literacy skills are missing from the equation.

AI implementation starts with understanding

Generative AI isn't just changing how we work—it's revolutionizing core HR functions, from distilling complex policies into actionable summaries to reinventing recruitment workflows and elevating performance review processes. Yet meaningful implementation demands far more than simply activating new technology. Success requires a nuanced understanding of how structured and unstructured data complement each other, insight into AI learning mechanisms and strategic human oversight at critical decision points. Without this foundation, organizations risk deploying powerful tools with limited impact.

In my consulting work, I’ve helped HR teams implement AI-powered platforms, only to realize that adoption lags when users don’t understand the basics. That’s why we build learning paths, run workshops and create real-world scenarios to help HR professionals build this new muscle. Because if we don’t understand the tools, we can’t lead the transformation.

AI Academy

Putting AI to work for talent

Want to turn HR challenges into opportunities? Find out how organizations are using AI to help recruit and develop the talent that fits their business needs. 
Go to episode

Driving culture, not just compliance

Digital transformation doesn’t fail because of bad tech—it fails because people resist change. HR is uniquely positioned to address this challenge. When we model data fluency and AI curiosity, we create a ripple effect across the organization.

At IBM, we’ve made AI training mandatory—not just to check a box, but to build confidence and creativity. Employees need to know not just what AI can do, but how it fits into their daily work. That’s the kind of cultural shift HR can lead, if we’re willing to lead by example.

The future of HR is now

Data and AI literacy aren't just technical skills—they’re strategic imperatives. They empower us to:

  • Implement transformative technologies 
  • Generate actionable insights 
  • Lead cultural change with agility and purpose 

The most successful HR departments in the AI era will be those that embrace this shift—not as a burden, but as an opportunity. We have the data. We have the tools. Now it’s time to build the skills and mindset to use them.

Let’s lead the future of work—not follow it.

