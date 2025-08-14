After years of working with organizations to modernize their HR functions, I’ve seen one truth emerge repeatedly: the future of HR is data-driven. And yet, many HR professionals still hesitate to embrace the tools and skills that will define our field in the years ahead.

I get it—most of us didn’t enter HR because we love dashboards or data models. We came here because we care about people. But caring about people means equipping ourselves with the skills to serve them better. Today that starts with data and AI literacy.