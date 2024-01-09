Cybersecurity trends: IBM’s predictions for 2024

From world events to the economy, 2023 was an unpredictable year. Cybersecurity didn’t stray far from this theme, delivering some unexpected twists. As organizations begin planning their security strategies for 2024, now is the time to look back on the year before and extrapolate what the future may hold.

The year kicked off with Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) hitting the headlines and dominating the conversation unexpectedly. The impact of the many new uses for GenAI rippled the cybersecurity world and was a top topic and cybersecurity concern, with a data breach of ChatGPT highlighting the risk. Cybersecurity professionals also increased their use of AI technology to help detect and prevent attacks.

Ransomware stayed in the headlines, starting with an increase in volume. The month of March alone saw 400 attacks. Local governments were a prime target this year with more than 34 attacks, including one incident that shut down critical systems in Dallas. On the good news front, the U.S. government issued the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and the White House Cybersecurity plan took steps to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

To get insights into what to expect in the cybersecurity industry in 2024, we talked to leading experts. Here’s what they have to say.