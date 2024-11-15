Cybersecurity dominates concerns among the C-suite, small businesses, and the nation

Not too long ago, cybersecurity was viewed as a fringe concern — a technical safeguard implemented to mitigate small-scale threats. Now, the exponential rise in attack volume, sophistication and impact has transformed cyber into a matter of critical importance. Cyberattacks like ransomware, data breaches and phishing campaigns have skyrocketed in recent years. In 2023, an all-time high of over 72% of businesses worldwide were affected by ransomware attacks.

The financial costs associated with cyber crime are staggering. Global cyber crime damage is projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion by 2025. And the average cost of a data breach, according to IBM’s 2024 data, was $4.88 million — a 10% increase over last year and the highest total ever. Given these statistics, it’s clear why cybersecurity has become the number one concern for executives worldwide.

C-suite leaders are increasingly aware that cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge but a business-critical issue. According to a 2024 KPMG survey, 40% of C-suite leaders reported suffering from a recent cyberattack. And 76% of security leaders worry about the increasing sophistication of new cyber threats, especially those who have experienced a cyberattack in the past year.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Report on the Cybersecurity Posture of the United States highlights that the United States government is undergoing a “fundamental transformation” in its approach to cybersecurity. The White House’s National Cybersecurity Strategy emphasizes that defending critical infrastructure, such as healthcare, energy and financial systems, is vital for national security.