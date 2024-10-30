Cybersecurity Awareness Month: 5 new AI skills cyber pros need

The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, including cybersecurity, has sparked a sense of urgency among professionals. As organizations increasingly adopt AI tools to bolster security defenses, cyber professionals now face a pivotal question: What new skills do I need to stay relevant?

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which makes it the perfect time to address this pressing issue. With AI transforming threat detection, prevention and response, what better moment to explore the essential skills professionals might require?

Whether you’re a seasoned AI expert or just entering the field, understanding which AI cybersecurity competencies give you the most value is critical to staying competitive.